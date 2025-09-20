'What Happened?': Kevin Pietersen Raises Eyebrows On Social Media With Question About Andy Pycroft Amid Handshake Row At Asia Cup 2025

Image: X

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen sparked curiosity on social media as he reacted to the ongoing Asia Cup controversy involving match referee Andy Pycroft. On platform X (formerly Twitter), Pietersen posted a succinct query: “Why am I seeing so many tweets about Andy Pycroft? What happened?”

The post came amid heightened tensions between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the ICC following the no-handshake incident between India and Pakistan, which escalated into a public dispute over Pycroft’s handling of the situation. While it remains unclear whether Pietersen’s post was a genuine inquiry or a tongue-in-cheek comment, it quickly drew the attention of cricket fans and analysts, who speculated about his stance on the ongoing controversy.

Pietersen, known for his candid opinions on cricketing matters, has previously commented on international cricket disputes with a mix of humor and insight. His post added another layer to the media storm surrounding the Asia Cup, as fans debated both the ethics of player conduct and the role of match officials in high-pressure matches.

As discussions around Pycroft continue to dominate headlines, Pietersen’s casual but pointed question reflects the widespread fascination with the incident, demonstrating how even moments off the field can capture global attention in tournaments as high-profile as the Asia Cup.

'Everyone Is Geared Up For The Game': Team India's Fielding Coach T. Dilip Reflects On Super 4 Clash Against Pakistan At Asia Cup 2025; Video

Following India’s narrow 21-run victory over Oman in their final group-stage match at the Asia Cup 2025, Indian fielding coach T. Dilip addressed the media in the post-match press conference, striking a calm yet confident tone ahead of the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan Super Four clash on September 21.

While the excitement surrounding the high-octane fixture against Pakistan continues to build among fans and media, Dilip emphasized that the Indian dressing room remains grounded and focused.

“Everyone is geared up for the Pakistan game. But we treat every game the same,” he said, echoing the team’s long-standing philosophy of consistency and preparation.

India, who remained unbeaten in the group stage, had to dig deep to overcome a spirited challenge from Oman, who came close to chasing down India’s 188-run target.