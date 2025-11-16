78th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2025-26: Atharva Ankolekar Bowls New Hindu To Innings & 20-Run Victory Against Hosts Mumbai Police Gymkhana

All-rounder Atharva Ankolekar, who had smashed an unbeaten century knock of 128 runs, played another significant role with the ball which helped New Hindu Cricket Club emerge champions defeating hosts Mumbai Police Gymkhana by an innings and 20 runs on the third day of their 3-day final of the 78th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2025-26, organized jointly by the Commissionerate of Police Greater Mumbai and the Police Shield Committee and played at the Police Gymkhana ground on Sunday.

The left-handed bat Ankolekar, who had cracked an unbeaten century 128 runs to enable New Hindu to gain a healthy 177 runs first innings lead, proved equally proficient with the ball. The left-arm spinner Ankolekar picked up four wickets for 78 runs and with support from medium pacer Deepak Shetty (4 for 43), they dismissed Mumbai Police in their second 40-over innings for a paltry 155 runs in 25.5 overs to secure their maiden triumph in this prestigious tournament.

Except for lower-order left-handed bat Irfan Umair who top-scored with 33 runs and opener Rudra Dhanday who contributed 29 runs, none of the other Mumbai Police batters were able to offer resistance to put up a fight.

The champions New Hindu CC received the Police Shield winner's trophy and the handsome cash award of Rs one lakh from Chief Guest, Ajinkya Rahane, Indian cricketer and Commissioner of Police, Mumbai and Chairman Police Shield Cricket Tournament. The runners-up Mumbai Police team were presented with the runners-up trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

Ankolekar bagged the ‘Batsman of the final’ award. Shreyas Gurav (6 wickets in the match) and Gaurav Jathar, New Hindu CC, won the ‘Best bowler’ and ‘Best fielder’ of the final awards respectively.

Rudra Dhanday (309 runs, 1 century, 1 fifty) of Mumbai Police claimed the Best Batsman of the Tournament prize.

Shreyas Gurav (18 wickets) bagged the Best Bowler of the Tournament prize.

Prasad Pawar (436 runs, 1 double century, 1 century, half century and 10 dismissals) won the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award.

Mumbai Police medium pacer Amol Tanpure (15 wickets) was declared as the ‘Emerging Player of the Tournament ‘

Brief scores: Mumbai Police Gymkhana (1st innings): 261 all out, 67.1 overs (Rudra Dhanday 97, Parikshit Valsangakar 31, Yogesh Patil 31; Shreyas Gurav 5 for 84, Bhavya Atrey 3 for 57) & (2nd innings): 157 all out, 25.5 overs (Irfan Umair 33; Deepak Shetty 4 for 43, Atharva Ankolekar 4 for 78) lost Vs New Hindu CC (1st innings): 438 for 6, 90 overs (Atharva Ankolekar 128* (119-balls, 12x4,3x6), Gaurav Jathar 120 (162-balls, 15x4), Vishant More 71 (139-balls, 9x4), Om Keshkamat 54* (36-balls, 9x4); Amol Tanpure 4 for 131). Result: New Hindu Cricket Club won by an innings & 20 runs.