Ranji Trophy 2025: Akhil Herwadkar Shines On Mumbai Return

Image: Akhil Herwadkar/Instagram

Akhil Herwadkar last featured in a Ranji Trophy game for Mumbai seven years ago for Mumbai and his homecoming on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium was eventful.

The 31-year-old struck a timely 86 after surviving two reprieves but made a distinct impression against Puducherry while solidifying Mumbai's fortunes coming in at No 3.

“I was a little nervous. I won’t lie. I was playing the Ranji Trophy in Mumbai after a long time. I was a little doubtful about the wicket. It looked green. But the ball was not seaming. Then the way Musheer was playing, it gave me confidence. The more I play on the wicket, the more I will get settled. That was my mindset," he added.

Herwadkar had moved to Chhatisgarh in 2022 in pursuit of greener pastures after an association with almost a decade with Mumbai.

After spending a season with Chhatisgarh, Herwadkar decided to re-enter the Mumbai cricketing landscape again and his home turf welcomed him.

However, he had to wait for more more than a year to break into the playing eleven but resilience is second nature to Herwadkar so he kept faith.

When Mumbai decided to draft him into the playing XI as replacement for the seasoned Ajinkya Rahane, Herwadkar's second innings beckoned and he delivered with a workmanlike 86.

“I was in the team last year, and this year too, I didn’t get a chance to play in the first four games. But I was confident that whenever I get a chance, I will do it. My goal was to perform well in the Ranji Trophy and move forward,” Herwadkar said.

“Everyone knows that it is very difficult to come back to Mumbai, once you leave the team, because the competition is so high. But I am fortunate that I got an opportunity. The selectors and the coach backed me. They selected me from my previous performances in the club and company games, and I am fortunate and thankful for that,” he added.

“I was a little disappointed. If I had been 100 not out, I would have put the team in a better situation. But having said that, we are still in a good place,” he said.