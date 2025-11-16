Overflowing Emotions As New Champions Emerge In 28th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship

The curtains came down on the 28th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway here on Sunday with action-packed races overflowing with emotions, and new champions emerging in several categories.
Dhruvh Goswami (MSport) won both races on Sunday to be be crowned the new champion in the LGB Formula 4 category, the blue riband event of the competition, after entering the final Round 3 weekend trailing championship leader Diljith TS (Dark Don Racing).
Bengaluru’s Goswami, an 18-year-old class 12 student of St Joseph’s, signed off in style in India’s longest-running single-seater championship, winning three of the four races over the weekend. The highpoint was the 20-lap final race on Sunday where he started 7th on the reverse grid, three spots behind former champion Diljith, who was trailing by 4 championship points. Goswami drove impressively to take the lead early in the race, lost it briefly to teammate Ruhaan Alva, before regaining it for a dominant finish. Speaking about the final race in the context of the championship tussle with Diljith, Goswami said, “It was going to be a long race, I knew I required to be patient.”
Monith Kumaran Srinivasan of Ahura Racing won the Rookie title in the LGB Formula 4 category.
Round 4 of the FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship, part of the Indian Racing Festival, was run alongside this championship and saw South African Luviwe Sambudla record his first win of the season in the day’s opening race and Kenya’s Shane Chandaria clinch the second race. It was a pole-to-chequered flag finish by Sambudla in a race that saw Indian driver Ishaan Madesh of Kolkata Royal Tigers nose ahead of Saishiva Sankaran (Speed Demons Delhi) in the final laps to take third place behind teammate Ghazi Motlekar from Mozambique. In the second race, Chandaria won from pole while Motlekar climbed from fourth position to finish second. French driver Sachel Rotge (Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru), who won on Saturday, finished third after staring from the same position on the grid, while Madesh fended off Sankaran to finish fourth in a close battle.
Having sealed the title in the professional category with a race to spare on Saturday in the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, presented by JK Tyre, Bengaluru rider Anish Shetty didn’t get complacent, finishing the season with a victory for what was his second title in this category.
Bryan Nicholas of Pondicherry bagged the title in the Amateur class of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup.
Balaji Raju secured the Rookie crown in the JK Tyre Levitas Cup, India’s newest single-make racing series that debuted this season, by winning both races of the day. Jai Prashanth Venkat won the Gentlemen category, stamping his authority in a season the Coimbatore driver has clearly dominated.
With four drivers in contention for the crown in the the JK Tyre Novice Cup, India’s entry-level single-seater series, Lokithlingeash Ravi (DTS Racing) from Pollachi took the honours by winning the shootout in the season’s final race.
Provisional Results
LGB F4
Race 1
1. Dhruvh Goswami (MSport)- 19:58.578
2. Ruhaan Alva (MSport)- 19:59.261
3. Diljith T S (Dark Don Racing)- 20:00.012
Race 2
1. Mehul Agarwal (Dark Don Racing)- 24:20.393
2. Dhruvh Goswami (MSport)- 24:20.551
3. Ruhaan Alva (MSport)- 24:20.812
Race 3
1. Dhruvh Goswami (MSport)- 21:38.531
2. Ruhaan Alva (MSport)- 21:39.513
3. Diljith T S (Dark Don Racing)- 21:40.459
Race 4
1. Dhruvh Goswami (MSport)- 26:08.444
2. Monith Kumaran Srinivasan (Ahura Racing)- 26:26.401
3. Ruhaan Alva (MSport)- 26:26.422
Levitas Cup
Race 1
Gentlemen
1. Sidharth Balasundaram- 14:32.727
2. Jai Prashanth Venkat-14:53.680
3. Vinod S- 14:59.745
Rookies
1. Balaji Raju- 14:47.508
2. Tejas GS- 14:52.727
3. Ashwin Pulagiri- 14:53.510
Race 2
Gentlemen
1. Jai Prashanth Venkat- 14:30.848
2. Sidharth Balasundaram- 14:31.491
3. Nitin A R- 14:46.828
Rookies
1. Akshay Muralidharan- 14:32.046
2. Balaji Raju- 14:34.511
3. Tejas GS- 14:46.225
Race 3
Gentlemen
1. Jai Prashanth Venkat- 3:08.893
2. Sidharth Balasundaram- 3:11.721
3. Vinod S- 3:29.655
Rookies
1. Balaji Raju- 3:23.529
2. Akshay Muralidharan- 3:26.933
3. Nihal Singh- 3:30.042
Race 4
Gentlemen
1. Jai Prashanth Venkat- 15:27.372
2. Sidharth Balasundaram- 15:31.656
3. Nitin A R- 15:36.961
Rookies
1. Balaji Raju- 15:29.851
1. Akshay Muralidharan- 15:34.907
2. Tejas GS- 15:37.739
RE Continental GT Cup
Race 1
Amateurs
1. Johring Warisa- 14:23.996
2. Bryan Nicholas- 14:28.317
3. Saran Kumar- 14:38.833
Professionals
1. Anish Shetty- 14:02.338
2. Navaneeth Kumar- 14:02.667
3. Kayan Patel- 14:05.996
Race 2
Amateurs
1. Johring Warisa- 13:40.611
2. Bryan Nicholas- 14:03.312
3. Brandon Dsouza- 14:09.319
Professionals
1. Anish Shetty- 13:32.718
2. Navaneeth Kumar- 13:33.765
3. Kayan Patel- 13:34.783
Novice Cup
Race 1
1. Bhuvan Bonu (MSport)- 13:57.813
2. Lokithlingeash Ravi (DTS Racing)- 13:59.863
3. Abhijit Vadavalli (Momentum Motorsports)- 14:00.429
Race 2
1. Bhuvam Bonu (MSport)- 14:07.700
2. Avi Malavalli (MSport)- 14:09.755
3. Ojas Surve (Momentum Motorsports)- 14:12.130
Race 3
1. Lokithlingeash Ravi (DTS Racing)- 13:42.976
2. Avi Malavalli (MSport)- 13:49.742
3. Prathik Ashok (DTS Racing)- 13:50.406
Formula 4 Indian Championship
Race 1
1. Sachel Rotgé (Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru)- 26:50.931
2. Ghazi Motlekar (Kolkata Royal Tigers)- 26:56.598
3. Shaan Chandaria (Chennai Turbo Riders)- 26:57.794
Race 2
1. Luviwe Sambudia (Goa Aces JA Racing)- 26:12.050
2. Ghazi Motlekar (Kolkata Royal Tigers)- 26:13.294
3. Ishaan Madesh (Kolkata Royal Tigers)- 26:16.321
Race 3
1. Shane Chandaria (Chennai Turbo Riders)- 26:53.930
2. Ghazi Motlekar (Kolkata Royal Tigers)- 27:08.657
3. Sachel Rotgé (Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru)- 27:21.549