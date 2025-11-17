Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Can India-A Still Qualify For Semi-final After Shocking Defeat To Pakistan?

Image: BCCI/X

India A’s hopes of comfortably advancing to the semi­finals took a serious hit after their surprising defeat to Pakistan Shaheens in the group stage of the Rising Stars Asia Cup. Pakistan chased down a modest target of 137 in just 13.2 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 79 by opener Maaz Sadaqat and a cheeky bowling contribution from the same player.

Prior to the clash, India A had made a strong start, baking in the tournament with a dominant win over the UAE that included a 42-ball 144 from Vaibhav Suryavanshi. However, the collapse against Pakistan proved decisive in painting the team into a corner.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As things stand in Group B, Pakistan Shaheens are firmly at the top with 4 points from 2 matches (2 wins). India A sit second, also with 1 win and 1 loss, giving them 2 points. Oman, having played two matches, also sit on 2 points but with one win and one loss. The UAE have yet to register a win.

For India A to still qualify for the semi-final, their next match is now a do-or-die. They must defeat Oman in their upcoming fixture, a win would lift them to 4 points and keep them in contention alongside Pakistan. Should Oman win, India A’s campaign would likely be over.

In short, the defeat to Pakistan has shifted the narrative for India A from “comfortable progress” to “must-win drama.” Their next outing carries far more weight than originally anticipated, and they will need both composure and execution to stay alive in this Rising Stars saga.

Tensions Flare! Saad Masood's Fiery Send-Off To Naman Dhir Goes Viral During IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising Stars Clash; Video

The Asia Cup Rising Stars fixture between India A and Pakistan Shaheens in Doha delivered its first flashpoint when Pakistan Shaheens’ bowler Saad Masood gave a fiery send-off to India A batter Naman Dhir after dismissing him. The moment, captured immediately by cameras and replayed across social platforms, injected an intense edge into an already emotionally charged contest.

The incident unfolded when Dhir, attempting to break free from a tight spell, mistimed a stroke and was caught. Saad Masood, pumped up by the breakthrough, turned towards the departing batter and let out an aggressive shout, gesturing in celebration as Dhir walked back. While send-offs are not uncommon in competitive cricket, the Indo-Pak backdrop amplified its impact, sparking instant reactions from fans and commentators.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the match progressed, the energy from the incident lingered, adding to the drama and tension that define contests between the neighbouring nations. Whether seen as excessive aggression or competitive expression, Saad Masood’s send-off to Naman Dhir will be remembered as one of the defining moments of the Doha clash.