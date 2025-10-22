IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Ajit Agarkar Spotted At Team India's Training Session In Adelaide; Video

Ajit Agarkar. | (Image Credits: X)

BCCI Chief of selectors' Ajit Agarkar was spotted as Team India were training at the Adelaide Oval ahead of the decisive second ODI against Australia set to take place on October 23, Thursday. In a video shared on social media, Agarkar was seen having a conversation with someone as he seemingly visited Team India's practice sessions.

The former Indian fast bowler has been in the firing line as far as a section of netizens are concerned over replacing Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain with Shubman Gill ahead of the Australia tour. With Rohit propelling Team India to Champions Trophy success earlier this year, several fans and former cricketers expected him to continue. Neverthless, Agarkar explained the reason to make Gill as captain, claiming that they want to give youngster the time to build the team for the 2027 World Cup.

"I think it’s too early to judge them" - Sitanshu Kotak on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

When asked during presser ahead of the second ODI whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli required guidance, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak too much rain interruptions disrupted their and the other batters' rhythm in Perth. He stated, as quoted by India Today:

"I don’t think so. They played the IPL. The preparation has been very good. I think it was the weather. It would have been the same if Australia had come out to bat. It is not easy when there are four or five interruptions and every two overs you are going in and coming back out. Both of them are very experienced. Before coming to Australia, they had proper preparation. I think it’s too early to judge them."

India had beaten Australia the last time these two teams met in an ODI in Perth.