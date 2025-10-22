 'Is Sarfaraz Khan Not Selected Because...': Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Targets Gautam Gambhir Over Batter's Snub From India A Squad
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Is Sarfaraz Khan Not Selected Because...': Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Targets Gautam Gambhir Over Batter's Snub From India A Squad

'Is Sarfaraz Khan Not Selected Because...': Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Targets Gautam Gambhir Over Batter's Snub From India A Squad

Congress Politician and spokesperson of All Indian Congress Committee Dr. Shama Mohamed has triggered a row over Sarfaraz Khan's non-selection in the India A squad for a couple of four-day matches against South Africa A. Mohamed has seemingly coach Gautam Gambhir over Sarfaraz's non-selection, questioning if his surname is a problem.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
Dr. Shama Mohamed (M). | (Image Credits: X)

Congress Politician and spokesperson of All Indian Congress Committee Dr. Shama Mohamed has triggered a row over Sarfaraz Khan's non-selection in the India A squad for a couple of four-day matches against South Africa A. Mohamed has seemingly coach Gautam Gambhir over Sarfaraz's non-selection, questioning if his surname is a problem.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Is Sarfaraz Khan Not Selected Because...': Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Targets Gautam Gambhir...

'Is Sarfaraz Khan Not Selected Because...': Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Targets Gautam Gambhir...

Fact Check: Did Cristiano Ronaldo Donate $2 Million To Humanitarian Aid In Gaza?

Fact Check: Did Cristiano Ronaldo Donate $2 Million To Humanitarian Aid In Gaza?

Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra To Be Conferred Honorary Rank Of Lieutenant Colonel In Indian...

Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra To Be Conferred Honorary Rank Of Lieutenant Colonel In Indian...

Video: Frank Lampard & John Musinho After Their Verbal Altercation During EFL Match

Video: Frank Lampard & John Musinho After Their Verbal Altercation During EFL Match

'He's Trying To Ruin My Life': Old Video Of Daniel Naroditsky's Shocking Claims Against Rival...

'He's Trying To Ruin My Life': Old Video Of Daniel Naroditsky's Shocking Claims Against Rival...