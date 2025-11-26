'Gambhir Haye Haye': Guwahati Crowd Boos Gautam Gambhir After Team India's Series Defeat To South Africa; Video

Image: rushiii_12/Cric Anandha/X

When Indian Cricket Team suffered an agonising 408-run loss to South Africa national cricket team in the second Test at Guwahati, their heaviest ever defeat by runs, the wrath of fans that followed was both swift and brutal. The scene at the Barsapara Stadium turned ugly as distraught supporters directed their anger squarely at head coach Gautam Gambhir. Chants of “Gautam Gambhir haye-haye” rang through the stands, a public display of frustration that was caught on camera and quickly spread across social media.

The series whitewash has not only wounded the team's pride but triggered sharp scrutiny of Gambhir’s leadership. Under him, India have now lost five home Tests to New Zealand and South Africa, and their red-ball structure, once a fortress at home, appears increasingly fragile. Many fans believe Gambhir’s coaching tenure has coincided with poor selection calls, erratic team combinations and an over-reliance on all-rounders at the expense of specialist batsmen, missteps that showed glaringly in Guwahati.

Beyond the field, the fans’ reaction, booing the national team’s coach at home, reflects a growing impatience, a sense that India are failing not just in isolated games but structurally. For a nation accustomed to dominance on home soil, this moment feels like a wake-up call.

Whether Gambhir can steer the team back to respectability, regain confidence from supporters, and mend India’s red-ball reputation remains uncertain. As tensions simmer, one thing is clear: the expectations from Indian cricket and from its leaders are tougher than ever.

Virat Kohli's Arrival At Mumbai Airport Creates Buzz As He Clicks Photos & Interacts With Fans Ahead Of IND vs SA ODI Series; Video

Virat Kohli arrived in India ahead of the national team’s upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, scheduled to begin on November 30, 2025. His return has already generated excitement among fans, marking the start of another highly anticipated home assignment for the Men in Blue.

Kohli was greeted by a lively crowd at the Mumbai airport, where he took a moment to interact with supporters who had gathered to welcome him. Ever the fan favourite, he clicked pictures, exchanged smiles, and acknowledged the cheers as people rushed to catch a glimpse of him. His presence created a warm, celebratory atmosphere, reflecting the affection he continues to receive across the country.

With the series approaching, Kohli’s arrival adds to the growing anticipation as India prepares to face a formidable South African side. Supporters now look forward to seeing him back in action, hoping for another memorable performance from one of the game’s modern greats.