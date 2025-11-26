 Who Was Jeet Pabari? Cheteshwar Pujara's Brother-In-Law Found Dead In Rajkot Amid Rape Allegation Charges
As authorities await post-mortem reports and collect further evidence, the cricket fraternity, along with many across social media, are expressing their condolences and hoping that this tragic episode serves as a reminder of the importance of mental-health awareness and sensitivity when dealing with allegations and their aftermath.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Image: Jeet Pabari/Puja Pabari/Instagram

Jeet Rasikbhai Pabari was the brother-in-law of former Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara. The Pabari family is based in Rajkot, Gujarat, originally from Jamjodhpur, and has been residing in Rajkot for over two decades. The family runs a cotton-ginning business there.

On November 26, 2025, Pabari was found dead at his residence in Rajkot. Police and local news outlets say he died by suicide, reportedly by hanging. He was taken to a private hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival, and his body has since been sent for post-mortem examination as the authorities begin investigations into the matter.

The incident has shocked both Pabari’s family and the wider cricketing community. The timing of his death has drawn attention: exactly one year ago, on November 26, 2024, his former fiance filed a rape complaint against him at the Malviya Nagar Police Station in Rajkot, alleging that he had forced physical relations under the promise of marriage, and later called off the engagement. Media reports and police sources suggest that the ongoing legal case may have deeply affected Pabari’s mental state, though investigators have cautioned against drawing conclusions before the post-mortem and full inquiry.

While the exact motivations behind his final act remain under investigation, the tragedy has understandably cast a pall over his family, including Pujara’s wife, and sparked discussion among fans about the pressures and consequences surrounding serious legal allegations, mental health, and social stigma in such cases. The Pabari family, known in Rajkot for their business, now faces a sudden loss and the burden of public scrutiny.

Palghar Crime: Illegal Country Liquor Unit Busted In Virar’s Barafpada Forest; Police Seize Stock Worth ₹1.22 Lakh, Woman Booked
Palghar Crime: Illegal Country Liquor Unit Busted In Virar’s Barafpada Forest; Police Seize Stock Worth ₹1.22 Lakh, Woman Booked
Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Looks 'Sizzling Hot' In Latest Holiday Pictures
Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Looks 'Sizzling Hot' In Latest Holiday Pictures
Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 47: Bigg Boss 19's Gaurav Khanna Leads; Samridhii Shukla & Rupali Ganguly Hold Steady
Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 47: Bigg Boss 19's Gaurav Khanna Leads; Samridhii Shukla & Rupali Ganguly Hold Steady
Karnataka Power Tussle: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Assures Meeting As DK Shivakumar Stakes Claim For CM Post
Karnataka Power Tussle: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Assures Meeting As DK Shivakumar Stakes Claim For CM Post

