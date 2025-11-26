Who Is Saurabh Tiwary? Virat Kohli's U-19 Teammate & Former RCB Batter Greets Him In Ranchi Ahead Of IND vs SA ODI Series

Image: ANI/X

Saurabh Tiwary is a former Indian cricketer whose career has been closely intertwined with some of the country’s biggest names, including Virat Kohli. A left-handed middle-order batsman known for his powerful stroke play, Tiwary first gained national attention as part of India’s victorious U19 World Cup squad in 2008. Led by Virat Kohli, the team lifted the trophy in Malaysia, and Tiwary played a key role in India’s middle order during that memorable campaign.

Following his success at the junior level, Tiwary transitioned into domestic and franchise cricket, where he enjoyed strong performances for Jharkhand and multiple Indian Premier League sides. He represented Mumbai Indians from the 2008 Indian Premier League. He had become a regular player for them in the IPL 2010, where he was dubbed as a left-handed version of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Later, he went on to represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru from 2011 to 2013, reuniting with his U19 captain Kohli at the franchise. His ability to clear boundaries with ease and anchor innings made him a reliable and impactful middle-order option.

After stepping away from top-level cricket, Tiwary transitioned into cricket administration. He now serves as the secretary of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JKCA), contributing to the development and management of the game from an administrative standpoint.

The bond between Tiwary and Kohli resurfaced recently when Virat Kohli arrived in Ranchi ahead of the India vs South Africa ODI on November 30. At Birsa Munda Airport, he was welcomed warmly by none other than Saurabh Tiwary, bringing back memories of their shared journey from U19 teammates to professional cricketers. The moment highlighted the enduring respect and camaraderie between two players who rose through the ranks together and carved their own spaces in Indian cricket.

Today, Tiwary remains an influential figure in Indian cricket, not just as a former player but as an administrator helping shape the next generation of talent.

Virat Kohli's Arrival At Mumbai Airport Creates Buzz As He Clicks Photos & Interacts With Fans Ahead Of IND vs SA ODI Series; Video

Virat Kohli arrived in India ahead of the national team’s upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, scheduled to begin on November 30, 2025. His return has already generated excitement among fans, marking the start of another highly anticipated home assignment for the Men in Blue.

Kohli was greeted by a lively crowd at the Mumbai airport, where he took a moment to interact with supporters who had gathered to welcome him. Ever the fan favourite, he clicked pictures, exchanged smiles, and acknowledged the cheers as people rushed to catch a glimpse of him. His presence created a warm, celebratory atmosphere, reflecting the affection he continues to receive across the country.

With the series approaching, Kohli’s arrival adds to the growing anticipation as India prepares to face a formidable South African side. Supporters now look forward to seeing him back in action, hoping for another memorable performance from one of the game’s modern greats.