IND vs SA 2nd Test: South Africa Humiliate India By 408 Runs In Guwahati To Win Series 2-0; Coach Gambhir Under Scanner

Team India suffered a humiliating whitewash against South Africa after losing the second Test by runs in Guwahati on Wednesday, October 26. For visitors, Simon Harmer was the wrecker-in-chief with a six-wicket haul. Markram picked up 9 catches, the most by any fielder in this Test as India were bowled out for 140 runs in their second innings. The series win was also the first for South Africa in India for 25 years.

India were all over the place at the start of Day 5 as Simon Harmer troubled them with his tight line and length. The off-spinner took 3 wickets in the morning session. He first removed Kuldeep Yadav and Dhruv Jurel in the same over before sending back stand in skipper Rishabh Pant to the pavilion for 13 runs. He complated his six wicket haul by dismissing Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj and Senaru Muthusamy picked up rest of the wickets.

Temba Bavuma makes history for South Africa

Temba Bavuma has now matched Hansie Cronje by joining the select group of South African captains to remain unbeaten in a Test series against India. The Proteas stamped their authority on this contest from the moment their lower order turned the first innings around.

India’s chances began to fade on day 2 when Sen Muthusamy and Marco Jansen rescued South Africa from 247 for 6, stretching the total to a commanding 489. Jansen then exploited the red-soil surface superbly, extracting awkward bounce to dismantle India’s first-innings reply.

Although South Africa chose not to enforce the follow-on, they batted long enough in the second innings to grind India out of the game, even drawing criticism for delaying the declaration as they shepherded Tristan Stubbs towards a century. In the end, those decisions were vindicated on day 5, with Simon Harmer starring once more to seal a comprehensive victory and keep Bavuma’s impeccable Test captaincy record intact.