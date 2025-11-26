 Breaking! India Set To Host Commonwealth Games 2030 Edition In Ahmedabad
In a landmark development, Ahmedabad has been selected as the host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 06:50 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

In a landmark development, Ahmedabad has been selected as the host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games. The decision confirms that the world's most populous nation will stage the landmark edition of the Games, after delegates of the 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories ratified India's bid at today's Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow.

Moments after Amdavad was announced as hosts of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, 20 Garba dancers and 30 Indian dhol drummers burst into the General Assembly Hall, surprising delegates with a rich cultural performance that provided a taste of the heritage and pride that Athletes and fans can expect from a Games hosted in the Indian state of Gujarat. 

Garba is a dance that originated in Gujarat and the performance featured members of Glasgow’s Indian community, and those from other parts of the Commonwealth, in a show of both diversity and unity across the Movement to start the journey from the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games to the Centenary edition. 

