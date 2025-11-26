Harris Shield 2025: Harsh Kadam, Shreyash Khilare Tons Power IES New English To Big Win

Shreyash Khilare in a file pic |

IES New English School thrashed Oxford Public School by 264 runs in the 129th Harris Shield MSSA U-16 cricket tournament at Worli Sports Club on Wednesday. Batting first, IES New English made a huge 370-2 in their allotted 45 overs. Harsh Kadam scored unbeaten 125 while Shreyash Khilare too scored 121 not out. Maanveer Jain also contributed a fifty. In reply, Oxford public school finished with 106 all out in 34.4 overs. Darshan Rathod picked four wickets.

Swami Vivekanand International School SSC defeated Nandchhaya Vidya Niketan by 53 runs at MB Union Cross Maidan. Batting first, Swami Vivekanand scored 167 runs in 43 overs. Opening batter Kartik Chhajer contributed 44 (70) while his partner Prajwal Taware made 31. Chinmay Dukhande snapped up a six-wicket haul, (6-43) in 12 overs. Nandchhaya team were bundled out for 114 in 26 overs. Leg break googly bowler Jayant Wadghule struck with the ball, grabbing a five-wicket haul, (5-47) in 12 overs while Divyam Lodha picked (4-51) in 13 overs.

Jayant Wadghule picked a five-wicket haul for Swami Vivekanand International School SSC. |

Hill Spring International at VES Chembur beat Ryan International School Goregaon by six wickets at VES Chembur. Ryan International school were all-out for112 runs in 22 overs. Shaurya Roddey top scored with 22. Fast bowler Vansh Taparia picked a five-wicket haul, (5-35). Hill Spring International chased down their total comfortably, 113-4 in 16.2 overs. Opening batter Arhaan Dholakia remained unbeaten on 56 runs. Shaurya picked two wickets in the process.

Anjuman Khairul Islam won by 28 runs against Sane Guruji English Medium School at Parsee Cyclist. Anuman outfit made 142-9 in 40 overs. Right-handed batter Yusuf Siddique garnered a half ton, which included three boundaries. Man of the Match Sakib Ali Khan remained unbeaten on 34. The pair of Swaraj and Rudra picked three wickets each. In reply, Sane Guruji could only manage 114 all out in 31.3 overs. Sakib Ali once again was the star with the ball, picking (5-48) in 12.3 overs.

Brief Scores:

Anjuman Khairul Islam (NKICC): 142/9 Yusuf Siddique 50, Sakib Ali Khan 34* Swaraj Gavekar 3/20, Rudra More 3/41 beat Sane Guruji English School Dadar: 114 all out Sakib Ali Khan (LBG) 5/48 by 28 runs.

Ryan International ICSE Goregaon: 112 all out Vansh Taparia (RAM) 5/38, lost to Hill Spring International School: 113/4 Arhaan Dholakia 56, by 6 wkts.

IES VN Sule Guruji English School Dadar: 148 all out Virat Rahate 41, Ansh Kewalramani 5/34 Nanji Shamji Shah School: 136 all out Saarth Badiyani 58, Mayank Bhortake 3/13, Virat Rahate 4/17 by 12 runs.

Swami Vivekanand International SSC Borivali: 167 all out Chhajer Kartik 44, Prajwal Tavare 31, Chinmay Dukhande 6/43, Ansh Kedari 3/44 beat Nandchhaya Vidya Niketan Sakinaka: 114 all out Chinmay Dukhande 34, Jayant Wadghule (LBG) 5/47, Divyam Lodha 4/51 by 53 runs.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Vidyalay Kandivali: 110 all out David Kumavat 41 lost to Parle Tilak Vidyamandir English SSC: 114/2 Arush Shelar 52*, Pradnesh Mestry 42* by 8 wkts.

National English School Virar: 91 all out Aditya Singh 31, Vivaan Sharma (LBG) 5/26 lost to Anjuman I-Islam Allana English School: 92/4 Yuvraj Bhigare 31* by 6 wkts.

IES New English School - 370-2 in 45 overs Harsh Kadam 128*, Shreyash Khilare 121* won by 264 runs Vs Oxford Public School 106 all out in 34.4 overs.