Delhi’s Air Crisis Deepens; Supreme Court Warns Masks ‘Not Enough’ Against Toxic Smog | ANI

New Delhi: Delhi’s worsening air quality drew a sharp rebuke from the Supreme Court on Thursday, November 13, which described the pollution levels in the capital as “very serious” and urged senior lawyers to attend hearings virtually, warning that wearing masks alone would not provide protection.

Court Flags Health Risks Amid ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Addressing senior advocates during proceedings, Justice PS Narsimha questioned the need for physical appearances when a video conferencing option was available. “Why are you all appearing here? We have a virtual hearing facility. Please avail it. The pollution – this will cause permanent damage,” he said. “Even masks are not enough. It will not suffice. We will discuss with the Chief Justice as well.”

The remarks came as Delhi woke up to another day under a dense layer of smog, with air quality in the ‘severe’ category for the third consecutive day. A ‘severe’ Air Quality Index (AQI) poses significant health risks to even healthy individuals and can severely impact those with respiratory or cardiac conditions.

Crop Burning, Accountability and AQI Data

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded dangerously high AQI readings across the city on Thursday morning. Bawana reported the highest level at 460, followed by Chandni Chowk (455), Anand Vihar (431), ITO (438), Rohini (447) and North Campus (414). NSIT Dwarka was the lowest at 216, still categorised as ‘poor’.

The court added that stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana remained a major cause of the toxic haze blanketing Delhi and its adjoining cities. It directed the two states to submit detailed reports within a week on the steps taken to curb the practice.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai emphasised the need for concrete data and visible enforcement, saying state administrations must be held accountable for the deteriorating air quality. The matter has been scheduled for hearing on 17 November, as the national capital continues to grapple with one of its worst pollution spells this season.