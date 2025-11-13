 Delhi Blast Case: CCTV Shows Dr Umar Mohammad Driving Explosive-Laden Car In Connaught Place Before Heading To Red Fort Area
CCTV footage shows Dr. Umar Mohammad driving an i20 car loaded with explosives in Connaught Place hours before the Red Fort blast that killed eight and injured 20. Police recovered diaries from Umar and Dr. Muzammil’s rooms at Al Falah University revealing planning details. DNA tests confirmed Umar’s identity. The NIA has taken over the probe.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 12:38 PM IST
Delhi Blast Case: CCTV Shows Dr Umar Mohammad Driving Explosive-Laden Car In Connaught Place Before Heading To Red Fort Area | PTI

New Delhi: A new CCTV footage has emerged showing Dr Umar Mohammad driving an i20 car in Connaught Place, the heart of Delhi, almost five hours before finally heading to the Red Fort area, where the blast took place.

According to police sources, Umar was seen driving the car packed with explosives on Connaught Place’s Outer Circle at around 2.05 p.m., before moving towards Mayur Vihar and eventually the Red Fort area.

Notably, Parliament House is located just about three kilometres from Connaught Place, highlighting the potential scale of the threat.

Meanwhile, investigators probing the Delhi Red Fort blast have recovered a diary and notebook from the rooms of Dr Muzammil and Dr Umar Mohammad at Al Falah University in Faridabad, revealing crucial details about the planning of the terror attack. Officials believe the suspects had been conspiring for a long time as part of a larger, well-coordinated plan.

According to investigation agencies, the diaries recovered on Tuesday and Wednesday from Dr Umar’s room number 4 and Dr Muzammil’s room number 13 are expected to answer several key questions related to the blast.

The investigators have confirmed that Dr Umar Mohammad, a senior doctor at Al Falah University, was driving the Hyundai i20 car that exploded near Red Fort on November 10, killing eight people and injuring at least 20 others.

According to Delhi Police sources, DNA test results conclusively established Umar’s identity. His DNA samples matched 100 per cent with those of his mother and brother, leaving no doubt that he was present inside the vehicle at the time of the explosion. The DNA was extracted from bone fragments, teeth, and pieces of clothing recovered from the mangled remains of the car.

The powerful explosion occurred at around 6.52 p.m. on November 10, sending shockwaves across the national capital and triggering immediate security alerts. The blast took place close to one of India’s most iconic landmarks, raising serious concerns about the breach of the high-security zone around the Red Fort.

Following the incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officially took over the probe from the Delhi Police Special Cell. NIA officials have cordoned off the area and are conducting detailed forensic examinations of the debris, including explosive residues, vehicle components, and digital evidence, to trace the complete network behind the attack.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

