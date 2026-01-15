Religious Miracle Or Mental Disorder? Viral Video Of Dog’s 'Parikrama' At UP Temple Leaves Locals Stunned

An extraordinary incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district has sparked widespread curiosity after a stray dog was seen repeatedly circling idols inside a village temple for three consecutive days. The rare sight has drawn crowds, triggered religious interpretations, and gone viral on social media.

Continuous parikrama around Hanuman and Durga Idols

The incident occurred at an ancient Hanuman temple in Nandpur village, located in the Nagina area. Locals reported that the dog appeared early Monday morning and began moving in a continuous circular path around the idol of Lord Hanuman. On the third day, the animal shifted its focus to Maa Durga’s idol, resuming the same ritual-like movement.

Eyewitnesses claim the dog has spent several hours at a stretch walking in circles without consuming food or water. When exhausted, it is seen limping slightly and lifting one leg while continuing to move.

Devotees gather, miracle theories surface

As videos spread online, devotees and villagers began assembling at the temple, with many interpreting the act as divine or symbolic. Some believe the dog is exhibiting devotion, while others see it as a rare spiritual sign. Despite the growing crowd, the animal has shown no signs of fear or aggression.

Veterinary examination finds no immediate danger

Concerned residents alerted authorities, following which a veterinary team examined the dog. Officials stated that there were no visible injuries or immediate life-threatening conditions, and the animal was left under observation. The dog briefly left the premises on Wednesday but returned within minutes to resume circling.

Possible medical explanation

While the incident has religious interpretations, veterinarians suggest the behaviour could be linked to neurological or medical conditions. Dogs exhibiting repetitive circling may suffer from Canine Cognitive Dysfunction (CCD), vestibular disease, focal seizures, or compulsive disorder. Other possibilities include brain inflammation (encephalitis), inner ear infections, or toxin exposure, all of which can disrupt balance and spatial awareness. Prolonged fasting and dehydration may further worsen symptoms. Such conditions often cause disorientation, repetitive movements, and fatigue, explaining the dog’s limping and persistence.