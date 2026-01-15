Watch: Shashi Tharoor's Dance To Taylor Swift's 'Fate Of Ophelia' Goes Viral: Netizens Say, 'Your Gen Z Manager Deserves A Raise'

Shashi Tharoor/Instagram

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has surprised the internet by revealing his inner Swiftie, proving that even the busiest lawmakers find time for pop culture. Amid a tightly packed schedule of official meetings and an inbox bursting at the seams, Tharoor shared a playful Instagram reel grooving to Taylor Swift’s hit track The Fate of Ophelia. The lighthearted video quickly went viral, offering a rare and refreshing glimpse into the personal side of the veteran parliamentarian.

From conference rooms to Taylor Swift

Shot inside what appears to be a conference room, the reel shows Tharoor casually swaying to the song, clearly enjoying a brief pause from his demanding routine. Adding to the humour was the on-screen text: “When you have 35,000 unread emails, 5,000 unopened WhatsApp messages and 15 op-eds to write, but the social media girl decides it’s content time.”

Tharoor’s caption further elevated the moment with his trademark wit: “Somewhere between bilateral meetings at the Speaker’s Conference and the tyranny of my inbox, even a parliamentarian can become a Swiftie. Do the Swifties agree?”

Internet reacts

Social media users were instantly charmed by what many called the “pookie side” of Shashi Tharoor. Swifties flooded the comments section with emojis, jokes, and song references. Actor Aahana Kumra wrote, “what a cutie i meant swiftie @shashitharoor .” Another user commented, “Aha! That's why you haven't read my emails yet.”

Comments

Others joined in with witty takes: “Sassy tharooorrr,” “Which GenZ is your social media manager yooo,” and “Only man in the country who can actually listen to her songs without opening a dictionary.”

Why the moment worked

Known for his polished public persona, eloquence, and literary depth, Tharoor has long embraced digital engagement and contemporary culture. This unexpected crossover between politics and pop music resonated widely because it blended gravitas with self-aware humour, something the internet loves.

The Fate of Ophelia, the lead single from Taylor Swift’s 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl, has dominated global charts and enjoyed a record-breaking run on the Billboard Hot 100. Whether praised or debated, the track’s reach is undeniable, and it has now found an unlikely admirer in Indian politics.