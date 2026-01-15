'System Failed Me': Disabled Mumbai Man In Wheelchair Gets Stuck At Worli Metro Station After Lift Disfunctions; Says The Only Response Was, 'Paidal Ghar Jao'

In the video, Karn revealed that the incident occurred at Worli Metro Station, where he found himself stuck in front of the only operational lift, which had suddenly stopped working. With no alternative accessible route available, he waited there for nearly 45 minutes, hoping for assistance.

What shocked him most was the response he received when he finally managed to reach out for help. “Paidal gharpe chale jao,”he was told, an instruction that translates to “walk home”.

Karn pointed out the absurdity and insensitivity of the remark, questioning how such a suggestion could be made to someone who depends on a wheelchair.

Told to travel on a highway in a wheelchair

According to Karn, authorities seemingly expected him to travel from Worli to Dadar using his wheelchair on the main road, alongside fast-moving cars, buses, bikes, and trucks.

He also highlighted a critical safety lapse: none of the emergency helpline numbers were responsive. Calls connected briefly, only to leave him endlessly waiting without any real human response.

No accessible washrooms, no support

As the night progressed, Karn said the situation worsened. Needing urgent access to a washroom, he discovered that none of the nearby facilities were wheelchair accessible.

Left with no viable option, his video later showed him navigating the busy main road toward Dadar, a journey that posed serious risks to his safety.

“It was the most horrific night of my life, "he said, visibly shaken.

Comments

“Accessibility is not luxury infrastructure”

In a powerful caption accompanying the video, Karn made it clear that the fear he experienced had little to do with his disability, and everything to do with institutional failure.

“Tonight I wasn’t scared because I’m disabled. I was scared because the system failed me at every step.Lifts, helplines, roads, washrooms, everything made me feel disabled.Living in the current century shouldn’t feel this unsafe. Accessibility is not luxury infrastructure. It’s basic human dignity.”

Internet reacts with anger, support, and accountability calls

The video quickly gained traction online, prompting an emotional response from viewers across the country.

Comments

One user wrote, “Your hands were shivering. Oh dear, I cried watching this. I know how lonely you would have felt.”

Another directly called out authorities, saying, @mumbaimetro3 SHAMEFUL and this is not even a one off… there have been so many times lifts at multiple stations don’t function. Do better.

Others echoed broader concerns about India’s infrastructure, commenting, “India isn’t wheelchair friendly yet. Sorry you had to go through this.”

Another user added, “Watching this is heartbreaking and infuriating. The system in our country needs to do better—this is basic human dignity.”