 Video: Restaurant Owner Flung Into Air By Stray Bull In Meerut
Chaos erupted in Meerut’s Kankarkhera when a stray bull went on a rampage, damaging vehicles and attacking people. The animal charged at restaurant owner Dheeraj Rathee, flinging him into the air. The incident was captured on CCTV and went viral. Rathee suffered rib injuries but was treated and discharged after receiving prompt medical attention there.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 03:25 PM IST
Chaos unfolded in Kankarkhera area of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut when a stray bull went berserk and began attacking vehicles on a national highway on Wednesday. According to reports, the bull damaged several vehicles, creating panic among passersby and local residents.

The animal then headed towards City Girl Restaurant and charged at the restaurant owner, Dheeraj Rathee, who was standing outside the premises.

The bull flung Rathee into the air. Fortunately, he noticed the animal charging towards him and managed to take cover behind a parked car after being struck.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed outside the restaurant and has since gone viral on social media.

Rathee was rushed to a hospital, where he was given first aid. Reports said he sustained serious rib injuries, but his condition remained stable, and he later returned home after treatment.

