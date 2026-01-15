Video: Restaurant Owner Flung Into Air By Stray Bull In Meerut

PM

Chaos unfolded in Kankarkhera area of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut when a stray bull went berserk and began attacking vehicles on a national highway on Wednesday. According to reports, the bull damaged several vehicles, creating panic among passersby and local residents.

The animal then headed towards City Girl Restaurant and charged at the restaurant owner, Dheeraj Rathee, who was standing outside the premises.

The bull flung Rathee into the air. Fortunately, he noticed the animal charging towards him and managed to take cover behind a parked car after being struck.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed outside the restaurant and has since gone viral on social media.

Rathee was rushed to a hospital, where he was given first aid. Reports said he sustained serious rib injuries, but his condition remained stable, and he later returned home after treatment.