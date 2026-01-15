'Didi Kaunsa Vrat Rakha For This Bf?' Bengaluru Man Runs 26Kms For His Girlfriend's 26th Birthday; Wins Internet

While flowers, chocolates, and candlelight dinners are common birthday surprises, a Bengaluru man chose an entirely different path, literally, to celebrate his partner’s special day. A heartfelt gesture by Avik Bhattacharya has taken social media by storm, with users calling it a new benchmark for relationship goals.

A birthday surprise that went the extra mile

Avik Bhattacharya recently went viral on Instagram after running 26 kilometres to mark his girlfriend Simran’s 26th birthday. The emotional video was shared on their joint Instagram account, @simranxavik, and quickly resonated with millions online.

The clip begins with Simran explaining that she had hoped to complete a 26-km run herself on her birthday but couldn’t due to ill health. Visibly moved, she reacts to Avik’s effort by saying, “I don’t know how to match this guy.”

“I’m going to be running 26 km for her birthday”

The video then cuts to Avik as he sets out on his run. Addressing the camera, he says, “My girlfriend just turned 26, so I’m going to be running 26 km for her birthday.”

As the run progresses, Avik records short clips, sharing his thoughts, prayers, and reflections. He mentions that he chose to run without earphones to remain mindful and fully present, using the time to think about happy moments with Simran.

A special dedication amid marathon prep

During the run, Avik also reveals that both he and Simran are preparing for the Mumbai Marathon, which is scheduled in just two and a half weeks. Despite the intense training schedule, he decided to dedicate this particular run entirely to her.

One moment that stood out for viewers was when Avik spoke about wishing Simran good health, calling physical well-being “the base for everything.” The sentiment struck a chord with many watching.

Social media reacts: “bro setting standards”

Instagram users were quick to shower praise on the couple, especially Avik’s dedication. Comments poured in, with one user writing, “Bro setting standards.” Another said, “My throat just got heavy.”

A third comment read, “Now, should I write no way 26 times. I mean, where on earth can one find such a guy, damn.”

Adding a humorous twist, another user joked, “For the sake of my mental sanity, I’ll think it’s AI.”

Shared on January 5, 2026, the video has since crossed 7.5 million views and garnered over 6.8 lakh likes, making it one of the most talked-about relationship moments on Indian Instagram this year.