 'Didi Kaunsa Vrat Rakha For This Bf?' Bengaluru Man Runs 26Kms For His Girlfriend's 26th Birthday; Wins Internet
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Didi Kaunsa Vrat Rakha For This Bf?' Bengaluru Man Runs 26Kms For His Girlfriend's 26th Birthday; Wins Internet

'Didi Kaunsa Vrat Rakha For This Bf?' Bengaluru Man Runs 26Kms For His Girlfriend's 26th Birthday; Wins Internet

A Bengaluru man, Avik Bhattacharya, went viral after running 26 km to celebrate his girlfriend Simran’s 26th birthday. Shared on their joint Instagram account, the video shows him dedicating the mindful run to her health and happiness. The heartfelt gesture earned massive praise, garnering 7.5 million views and widespread admiration online

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
article-image

While flowers, chocolates, and candlelight dinners are common birthday surprises, a Bengaluru man chose an entirely different path, literally, to celebrate his partner’s special day. A heartfelt gesture by Avik Bhattacharya has taken social media by storm, with users calling it a new benchmark for relationship goals.

A birthday surprise that went the extra mile

Avik Bhattacharya recently went viral on Instagram after running 26 kilometres to mark his girlfriend Simran’s 26th birthday. The emotional video was shared on their joint Instagram account, @simranxavik, and quickly resonated with millions online.

The clip begins with Simran explaining that she had hoped to complete a 26-km run herself on her birthday but couldn’t due to ill health. Visibly moved, she reacts to Avik’s effort by saying, “I don’t know how to match this guy.”

FPJ Shorts
'There Will Be Lawlessness': SC Issues Notice To West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Stays Proceedings Against ED Officials In I-PAC Raids Case
'There Will Be Lawlessness': SC Issues Notice To West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Stays Proceedings Against ED Officials In I-PAC Raids Case
'Let's Go, Roger!': Melbourne Crowd's Roger Federer Chant Catches Novak Djokovic Off Guard In Viral Moment At Australian Open 2026; Video
'Let's Go, Roger!': Melbourne Crowd's Roger Federer Chant Catches Novak Djokovic Off Guard In Viral Moment At Australian Open 2026; Video
No Tail To Tell OTT Release Date: A Deep Dive Into Kim Hye-yoon And Lomon Latest K-Drama
No Tail To Tell OTT Release Date: A Deep Dive Into Kim Hye-yoon And Lomon Latest K-Drama
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 29.96% Voter Turnout Recorded By 1:30 PM As Polling Continues Steadily Across City
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 29.96% Voter Turnout Recorded By 1:30 PM As Polling Continues Steadily Across City

“I’m going to be running 26 km for her birthday”

The video then cuts to Avik as he sets out on his run. Addressing the camera, he says, “My girlfriend just turned 26, so I’m going to be running 26 km for her birthday.”

As the run progresses, Avik records short clips, sharing his thoughts, prayers, and reflections. He mentions that he chose to run without earphones to remain mindful and fully present, using the time to think about happy moments with Simran.

Comments

A special dedication amid marathon prep

During the run, Avik also reveals that both he and Simran are preparing for the Mumbai Marathon, which is scheduled in just two and a half weeks. Despite the intense training schedule, he decided to dedicate this particular run entirely to her.

One moment that stood out for viewers was when Avik spoke about wishing Simran good health, calling physical well-being “the base for everything.” The sentiment struck a chord with many watching.

Comments

Social media reacts: “bro setting standards”

Instagram users were quick to shower praise on the couple, especially Avik’s dedication. Comments poured in, with one user writing, “Bro setting standards.” Another said, “My throat just got heavy.”

A third comment read, “Now, should I write no way 26 times. I mean, where on earth can one find such a guy, damn.”

Adding a humorous twist, another user joked, “For the sake of my mental sanity, I’ll think it’s AI.”

Shared on January 5, 2026, the video has since crossed 7.5 million views and garnered over 6.8 lakh likes, making it one of the most talked-about relationship moments on Indian Instagram this year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Restaurant Owner Flung Into Air By Stray Bull In Meerut
Video: Restaurant Owner Flung Into Air By Stray Bull In Meerut
'Didi Kaunsa Vrat Rakha For This Bf?' Bengaluru Man Runs 26Kms For His Girlfriend's 26th Birthday;...
'Didi Kaunsa Vrat Rakha For This Bf?' Bengaluru Man Runs 26Kms For His Girlfriend's 26th Birthday;...
'System Failed Me': Disabled Mumbai Man In Wheelchair Gets Stuck At Worli Metro Station After Lift...
'System Failed Me': Disabled Mumbai Man In Wheelchair Gets Stuck At Worli Metro Station After Lift...
Religious Miracle Or Mental Disorder? Viral Video Of Dog’s 'Parikrama' At UP Temple Leaves Locals...
Religious Miracle Or Mental Disorder? Viral Video Of Dog’s 'Parikrama' At UP Temple Leaves Locals...
'Mahadev Has Also Come To Vote': Ashoke Pandit On Venomous Snake Being Found At Chembur During BMC...
'Mahadev Has Also Come To Vote': Ashoke Pandit On Venomous Snake Being Found At Chembur During BMC...