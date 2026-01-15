'Mahadev Has Also Come To Vote': Ashok Pandit On Venomous Snake Being Found At Chembur Polling Station

Just hours before voting for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections was set to begin, a four-foot-long venomous Russell’s viper, locally known as ghonas, was discovered inside a polling station in Mumbai’s Chembur area, triggering panic among election staff and security personnel.

Snake spotted at Chembur polling booth

The incident occurred late on January 14 at Loreto Convent School in RCF Colony, which had been designated as a polling station for the civic body elections scheduled on January 15. According to officials, polling staff noticed unusual movement inside the premises and alerted authorities after identifying the snake as highly venomous.

Swift rescue prevents mishap

Trained snake rescuers and animal welfare volunteers were immediately called in. The viper was carefully captured without injury to either humans or the animal. Later, it was released into its natural habitat under the supervision of the forest department. Election authorities said the timely action helped avert a potentially dangerous situation just ahead of polling day.

Political reactions spark social media buzz

The unusual incident quickly went viral on social media, drawing sharp political reactions and satire. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit posted a comment that drew attention online, saying, “Mahadev also has come to vote for development & progressive City. Hence voted @bjp4maharashtra. Jai ho.”

Comments

Other users responded with sarcastic remarks aimed at the political climate surrounding the BMC elections. One user commented, “More venomous ones are standing for elections from some political parties...”

Another added, “Apne rishtedaro ko vote dene aaya hai.”

BMC elections proceed as scheduled

Despite the late-night scare, polling across Mumbai proceeded as planned on January 15, with heightened security and preparedness at polling stations.

The BMC elections, considered one of the most politically significant civic polls in the country, continue to draw intense public interest, with this unexpected wildlife encounter adding a bizarre footnote to an already high-stakes electoral battle.