Jaipur Airport Horror Caught On Camera: Man Thrashes Girlfriend In Public As Police Arrive Late, Detain Wrong Couple, Accused Escapes | X

Jaipur: A viral video from Jaipur has sparked outrage on social media after a man was seen physically assaulting his girlfriend in public near Jaipur International Airport on November 12.

Despite a witness calling the 112 emergency helpline at 3:33 pm, police reportedly arrived 25 minutes later and mistakenly detained an unrelated couple, allowing the accused to flee.

Delayed response and police error

According to an X post detailing the incident, the witness immediately contacted the emergency helpline upon seeing the assault. However, the Police Control Room (PCR) van reached the location only at 3:58 pm. By that time, the perpetrator had already escaped the scene. The witness alleged that police officers stopped and questioned another couple instead, reportedly saying, “These are just a husband and wife.”

The post, shared by the Instagram account @rjaypur, read that the witness’s quick action “was completely failed by the agonisingly slow police response,” and requested the authorities to review CCTV footage from the area to identify and arrest the accused. The appeal also tagged the Jaipur Police, Rajasthan Police, and the Chief Minister’s Office.

Concerns over women’s safety and systemic delays

The incident has reignited public debate over emergency response efficiency and women’s safety in Rajasthan. Many online users expressed anger at the police’s slow reaction, while some comments reflected victim-blaming attitudes that continue to surround gender-based violence cases.

According to the 2023 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, police response times for domestic violence calls in urban India average over 20 minutes, contributing to low conviction rates of around 27 percent in crimes against women. State police data further shows that cases of violence against women in Rajasthan rose by 15 percent year-on-year, underlining persistent safety gaps.