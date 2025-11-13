Kerala: One Dead After Concrete Girders Fall On Moving Van At Aroor-Thuravar Highway Project

In an unfortunate incident, a person lost his life after concrete girders fell onto a pickup van at the Aroor-Thuravar elevated highway construction site in Alappuzha. | Representational Image

Allapuzha: In an unfortunate incident, a person lost his life after concrete girders fell onto a pickup van at the Aroor-Thuravar elevated highway construction site in Alappuzha.

The deceased, who was driving the vehicle, has been identified as Rajesh (47), a native of Pathanamthitta.

#WATCH | Allapuzha, Kerala | Concrete girders fell onto a pickup van at the Aroor–Thuravoor elevated highway construction site in Alappuzha. Efforts are underway to remove the fallen girders and further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/hSaRLHf8fK — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2025

The incident took place at around 2:30 am. The girders collapsed onto the moving van, trapping the driver. His body was recovered after a three-hour rescue operation and shifted to the hospital.

Efforts are underway to remove the fallen girders, and traffic has been restricted on the national highway. Vehicles from Ernakulam are being diverted from Arur, and rerouting is also in place at Cherthala Junction.

Further details are awaited.

