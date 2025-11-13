 Kerala: One Dead After Concrete Girders Fall On Moving Van At Aroor-Thuravar Highway Project
The deceased, who was driving the vehicle, has been identified as Rajesh (47), a native of Pathanamthitta. The incident took place at around 2:30 am. The girders collapsed onto the moving van, trapping the driver. His body was recovered after a three-hour rescue operation and shifted to the hospital.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 01:17 PM IST
In an unfortunate incident, a person lost his life after concrete girders fell onto a pickup van at the Aroor-Thuravar elevated highway construction site in Alappuzha. | Representational Image

Allapuzha: In an unfortunate incident, a person lost his life after concrete girders fell onto a pickup van at the Aroor-Thuravar elevated highway construction site in Alappuzha.

The deceased, who was driving the vehicle, has been identified as Rajesh (47), a native of Pathanamthitta.

The incident took place at around 2:30 am. The girders collapsed onto the moving van, trapping the driver. His body was recovered after a three-hour rescue operation and shifted to the hospital.

Efforts are underway to remove the fallen girders, and traffic has been restricted on the national highway. Vehicles from Ernakulam are being diverted from Arur, and rerouting is also in place at Cherthala Junction.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

