 Uttar Pradesh: Doctor Collapses Due To Heart Attack, Dies On Spot In Hapur; Disturbing Video Surfaces
A doctor collapsed in the middle of a road due to a heart attack in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on Wednesday, November 12. According to reports, he died on the spot. he deceased has been identified as Dr Wahid Hussain.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 01:03 PM IST
Representational Image | X

Hapur: A shocking incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, where a doctor collapsed in the middle of a road due to a heart attack on Wednesday, November 12. According to reports, he died on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Dr Wahid Hussain.

Dr Hussain was a resident of Trilokipuram area, located on the Bulandshahr Road. The incident, which took place at around 4:22 pm on Wednesday, was recorded on CCTV installed in the area, and the video surfaced online.

Video Of The Incident:

In the viral video, it could be seen that the doctor was standing outside his clinic when he suddenly collapsed. People gathered at the spot rushed towards him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Indore News: Medical Store Employee Suffers Heart Attack While Driving; CCTV Footage Goes Viral
article-image

Man Collapses Inside Temple:

An elderly man collapsing inside a temple on Friday. A CCTV footage of the incident also surfaced online. The clip shows the man wearing a white kurta and dhoti standing and was looking towards one side for several minutes before collapsing. After some time, he sat down on the floor inside the temple and started gasping for breath. One of the devotees came rushing towards him and enquired about his health.

However, he reportedly died. As per the timestamp on the CCTC footage, the elderly man breathed his last at 10:10 am. The exact location of the temple is not known.

