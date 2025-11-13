'White-Collar' Terror Ring: Al-Falah University Faces ED Probe Into Suspected Terror Funding

Al-Falah University | Image: X

Chandigarh: The Al-Falah University, located in Haryana’s Faridabad district, has come under the radar of enforcement directorate (ED) which will be probing its possible terror funding links to the November 10 Delhi blast near Red Fort, that killed 13 people and grievously injured at least 21 others.

According to information, the ED would be joining the ongoing multi-pronged investigations by multiple state and Central agencies, to probe the university’s financial transactions or irregularities linked to the said blast.

It may be recalled that the University in its first reaction to the Delhi explosion, had on Wednesday distanced itself from the two doctors arrested in the case and said that it has no connection to them ``apart from them being working in their official capacities with the university’’. The university Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) Bhupinder Kaur Anand, in her statement (copy with FPJ) said ``we are deeply saddened and anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place and condemn the same…. We have also learnt that two of our doctors have been detained by the Investigating agencies’’.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Both the arrested doctors - Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed, were connected with the Al-Falah University and it was Dr Muzammil from whom 2,900 kg of explosives and inflammable material was recovered.

Al-Falah Group, which manages various institutions since the year 1997, has a 76-acre campus and is located in the Muslim-majority Dhauj village in Faridabad district.

FALSE CLAIM OF ACCREDITATION: NAAC

Meanwhile the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Al-Falah University for displaying false accreditation on its website and directed it to remove the said information and explain in seven days why it should not recommend to UGC, AICTE, NMC and NCTE that the institution’s recognition to offer programmes be withdrawn.

According to information, the university took off the said information from its website after the receipt of the said noticec.

RED CAR AREA CORDONED OFF, 1 DETAINED

Meanwhile, the Haryana police on Thursday cordoned off the area within a 200 radius of the red Ford EcoSport car - which is suspected to be linked to the blast near Red Fort in Delhi on Monday, a day after it was seized from Haryana’s Faridabad district.

Stating that a person, who allegedly parked it, was also detained and handed over to Delhi police, the Haryana police said that a bomb disposal squad had begun its investigation in the case after it reached Khandawali village of Faridabad district where the car was found to have been parked. According to police, the car was registered in the name of Dr Umar Nabi, who reportedly drove the Hyundai i20 car which exploded near Red Fort, killing 13 people and grievously injuring at least 21 people.