Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Counting Date, Time & How to Check Live Results

Patna: Less than 12 hours are remaining until the results of the much-awaited 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections. The two-phase election witnessed record-high voter turnout and intense political campaigning from all parties and alliances.

When Are The Results?

The counting of votes will take place on 14 November at 46 counting centres across 38 districts. Saharsa will have the highest number with three centres, six districts will have two centres each and the remaining 31 districts will have one centre each, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Where To Check Results?

The election results can be checked on the Election Commission’s website.

Record Voter Turnout

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 66.91 per cent in the final phase, marking the highest-ever participation in the state since 1951.

Exit Polls Predict Landslide NDA Victory

Majority of the exit polls released after voting concluded have predicted a clear majority for the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP.

Magic Number

The magic number required to form the government is 122 seats.

2020 Assembly Elections Results

In the 2020 assembly elections Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) won 43 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 74 seats and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 75 seats, emerging as the single largest party. The Congress secured 19 seats, CPI (ML)L won 12 seats, and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM won 5 seats.