'Way He Was Calm...': Viral Video Shows Elderly Man Collapsing Inside Temple; Netizens React

Viral Video Shows Elderly Man Collapsing Inside Temple (Screengrab) | Instagram/@vanrajjalu

A disturbing video of an elderly man collapsing inside a temple surfaced online. The clip shows the man wearing a white kurta and dhoti standing and looking towards one side for several minutes before collapsing. The incident was captured on CCTV installed inside the temple.

After some time, he sat down on the floor inside the temple and started gasping for breath. One of the devotees came rushing towards him and enquired about his health. The incident took place on Friday.

Disturbing Video Of The Incident:

As per the timestamp on the CCTC footage, the elderly man breathed his last at 10:10 am. The exact location of the temple is not known. Other people were also present inside the temple when the incident occurred.

The viral CCTV footage was first shared by an Instagram user, Vanraj Jalu. The video garnered over 4.6 million views. Reacting to the video, some of the netizens believed that the elderly man might has sensed that it was his final moments.

"The point of life is that IT ENDS, even better when the last thing one sees is Hari," one of the Instagram users commented.

"The way he was calm , aware and still active … his soul left the world naturally and calmly … really lucky in these times," another user wrote.

"Looks like he waited for this moment for so long..."one of the Instagram users said.

In a similar incident that took place in Vrindavan's Banke Bihari temple, a 70-year-old man from Delhi died of a suspected heart attack. "CCTV footage shows that Akhil Kumar’s health deteriorated when he was resting. He was rushed for medical aid, but he succumbed. Family members said he was undergoing treatment for heart problems for the last five years," reported Hindustan Times, quoting Mathura superintendent of police (City) Rajeev Kumar Singh as saying.