'Sanatan Ko Dabane Walon Ko, Issi Gadiyon Se...': Satua Baba Makes Controversial Remark While Flaunting Porsche Worth ₹1.8 Crore At Magh Mela 2026 | VIDEO

Satua Baba speaks to ANI while driving his luxurious Porsche | X/@ANI

Lucknow: Jagatguru Mahamandaleshwar Santosh Das, popularly known as Satua Baba and often in the spotlight for his controversial remarks has once again made it o the headlines with his proactive statements during the ongoing Magh Mela 2026.

In a video interview with news agency ANI, the Varanasi-based seer claimed that those attempting to suppress or divide Sanatana Dharma would be “crushed,” even as he was seen travelling in a convoy of ultra-luxury vehicles.

‘They Will Be Crushed by These Very Cars’

Speaking to news agency ANI, Satua Baba made a veiled threat while gesturing towards his luxury convoy, saying that, “Those who are trying to suppress Sanatana Dharma, those who are trying to divide it, will be crushed by the speed of these very cars… I don’t even know the names of the cars. I don’t know how much they cost.”

‘This Is the India of Ram, Faith and Development’

Defending his possessions of luxurious car convoy, Satua Baba linked his luxury lifestyle to what he described as India’s faith-driven resurgence.

“Not just the Magh Mela, the whole of India is being discussed on the world stage. This is the India of Ram, of faith, and of development,” he said.

According to the seer, his convoy symbolises Sanatana Dharma’s revival and India’s growing global stature, rather than personal indulgence.

Luxury Convoy Of Satua Baba

The video shows Satua Baba travelling in a Porsche, estimated to be priced at rupees 1.8 Cror, along with a Land Rover Defender valued at around ₹3 crore.

Despite the visual display, the guru mentioned that he has no knowledge of the cars’ names or prices an assertion that has fuelled scepticism among critics and social media users.

Netizens Lash Out

The comments section under the viral clip was flooded with criticism. Many users accused the godman of hypocrisy and exploiting religious faith the 'Sanatan Dharma'.

One user wrote, “I pity the people who follow this thug. He is openly making a fool of his followers who donate their hard-earned money, yet they will continue to follow him blindly.”

Another comment wrote, “Inhi frauds ke chakkar mein humara Sanatan badnaam hai.”

Who Is Satua Baba?

Satua Baba is the Peethadhishwar of Satua Baba Peeth (Satua Baba Ashram) in Varanasi, associated with the Vishnuswami Sampradaya a Vaishnava sect.

He became the 57th Acharya of the tradition in 2012 following the passing of his guru, Brahmaleen Yamunacharya Ji Maharaj Satua Baba. During Mahakumbh 2025, he was conferred the prestigious title of Jagatguru.