 Indian 78th Army Day: Where To Watch The Parade? Here's To Know Everything About Key Events And Other Important Details
The 78th Indian Army Day parade on January 15, 2026, is taking place on Mahal Road, Jagatpura, Jaipur, featuring military formations, weapon displays, and fly-past demonstrations. For the first time, it’s on an urban public route, bringing forces closer to civilians. Those at home can catch the live broadcast from around 9 AM on the official Army YouTube channel.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 12:23 PM IST
Indian Army Day Parade | X/ @naveenjain2006

India is celebrating the 78th Indian Army Day on Thursday, January 15, 2026. Indian Army Day commemorates the establishment of the Indian Army and symbolizes India's military independence, as well as the transition of authority to Indian leadership following independence. Similar to the Republic Day Parade held in the national capital, Delhi, the Army Day Parade takes place every year. However, this year's parade is unique because, for the first time, it is being held in a public space outside of a cantonment, specifically in Jaipur, the Pink City of Rajasthan.

Indian Army Day: Where to watch the parade?

This year's Army Day Parade is taking place on Mahal Road in Jaipur, Jagatpura. The grand parade, which has already begun around 10 AM on the morning of Thursday, January 15, showcases India's military prowess and modern defence capabilities. The parade also showcases the technology-driven strength of the Indian Army, whose importance on the battlefield is growing rapidly. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Army Staff, Upendra Dwivedi, and Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma, have attended the event.

Indian army unveils Bhairav Battalions

The Indian Army, which recently introduced a newly raised Special Force, the Bhairav Battalion. This special force are trained for hybrid warfare. These special commandos are trained to handle drones and use them in real operations to target enemy bases and formations. The Bhairav Battalion is positioned between the Para Special Forces and regular infantry units. The Army parade also featured infantry units, paratroopers, while other military units included the Garhwal couts, Sikkim scouts, and Arunachal scouts.

Robot dogs in the Indian Army parade steals the show

What caught the attention of the public was the Indian Army's robotic dogs, known as Multi-Utility Legged Equipment (MULES). These robotic dogs are designed to enhance operational efficiency and reduce risks to soldiers in challenging environments. This Made-in-India marvel can climb, carry, detect explosives, and even swarm with other MULEs to form a mini robot army.

CDS Anil Chauhan extended greetings to the army personnel

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan has extended greetings to all ranks, martyrs, families, and veterans on this special occasion, recalling the army's role in national security. He also recalled the moment where the Indian Army once again proved its bravery in Operation Sindhoor.

