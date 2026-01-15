Indian Army Day 2026: Why Bhartiya Sena Divas Is Observed On January 15?

Indian Army Day 2026 | Canva

Indian Army Day is celebrated each year on January 15. This day marks the establishment of the Indian Army and symbolises India's military independence as well as the transfer of authority to Indian leadership following independence.

The day honours the bravery and sacrifices of soldiers who dedicated their lives to the nation, fostering a strong sense of patriotism. Additionally, Indian Army Day aims to promote patriotism among all Indians. Learn more about the significance of Indian Army Day and why it is important to observe this day.

Indian Army Day | X/ @adgpi

CDS Anil Chauhan extended greetings to the army personnel

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan has extended greetings to all ranks, martyrs, families, and veterans on this special occasion, recalling the army's role in national security. He also recalled the moment where the Indian Army once again proved its bravery in Operation Sindhoor.

What is Indian Army Day?

First Commander in chief: KM Cariappa

The commander-in-chief is the highest-ranking officer in the military, responsible for overseeing all branches of the armed forces in a country. In 1949, Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa received the title of Chief Commander of the Legion of Merit from General Sir Francis Butcher. He was one of only two Indian Army officers promoted to the rank of field marshal following his appointment as the first Indian commander-in-chief.

This marked the first time the Indian Army was led by an Indian officer. Indian Army Day was officially established on April 1, 1895, but it was later changed to January 15, 1948, to commemorate the Indian Army's liberation from British rule.

KM Cariappa | Defence Direct Education

Theme of Indian Amy Day 2026

The theme of the 78th Army Day celebration is "Year of Networking and Data Centricity." The Indian Army will showcase its modern machinery and various warfare tactics at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi. In addition to the exhibits, there will be military exercises, parades, cultural dances, and other events.

Tribute to the Indian Army

This significant day honours the martyred soldiers through events designed to unite civilians and military personnel in a unique way. The Indian Army is recognised as one of the most powerful militaries in the world. The purpose of this day is to highlight their importance, dedication, and exceptional service.