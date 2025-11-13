Red Fort Blast: FSL, Delhi Police Team Recover Body Parts In New Lajpat Rai Market

A joint team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Delhi Police on Thursday recovered a body part in New Lajpat Rai Market. | X @ANI

New Delhi: A joint team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Delhi Police on Thursday recovered a body part in New Lajpat Rai Market, near the blast site in the national capital, which claimed 12 lives.

The body part was taken for forensic examination to aid the ongoing investigation.

Security agencies have recovered the diaries of Delhi blast case accused Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, which mention the dates November 8 to 12, indicating that the planning was underway for such an incident during that period, sources said.

According to the sources, the diary also contained the names of about 25 individuals, most of them hailing from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad.

According to the information from the diaries, it can be said that the blast was to be carried out as part of a well-planned conspiracy.

These diaries were recovered on Tuesday and Wednesday from Dr Umar's room number four and Muzammil's room number 13. Additionally, police recovered a diary from Muzammil's room, the same location where they recovered 360 kg of explosives in Dhauj, located just 300 meters from Al-Falah University.

The diaries carried code words which investigators are now piecing together. The agencies are also looking into whether different vehicles were being prepared for the blasts.

According to sources, after the i20 and EcoSport, it was learned that the suspects were planning to prepare two more vehicles for the blast to expand the target.

Investigation agencies on Thursday informed that around eight suspects were allegedly preparing to execute coordinated explosions at four locations, with each pair assigned to a specific target city.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused groups had intended to move in pairs, each carrying multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for simultaneous attacks. Among those under scrutiny are individuals linked to past terror cases, including Red Fort blast accused Dr Muzammil, Dr Adeel, Dr Umar, and Shaheen.

According to sources, the police were able to foil a major terror conspiracy involving a plan to carry out a series of blasts across multiple Indian cities.

Sources revealed that the accused had jointly raised approximately Rs 20 lakh in cash, which was handed over to Umar for operational expenses. The funds were allegedly used to procure over 20 quintals of NPK fertiliser ( NPK fertiliser is a blend of three Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), and Potassium (K) and can be used to extract explosive material ) worth around Rs 3 lakh from Gurugram, Nuh, and adjoining areas, intended for the preparation of IEDs.Investigators have also uncovered that Umar created a Signal app group comprising two to four members to coordinate activities securely.

According to probe agencies, Dr Muzammil became inclined towards Ansar Gazwat-Ul-Hind, an offshoot of ISIS, between 2021 and 2022 after maintaining contact with associates of slain terrorists. He was introduced to the network by one Irfan, alias Maulvi. Weapons recovered in 2023 and 2024 are believed to have been acquired by this module as part of their preparation for forming an independent terror group.

Investigation agencies continue to trace the broader network, suspecting that the accused had planned to execute the attack in the near future.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police confirmed that the man who carried out the car blast near Red Fort was Dr Umar Un Nabi, after forensic DNA testing matched his biological sample with that of his mother on Wednesday.

The blast near the Red Fort complex in the national capital killed 12 people on November 10.

