 Haryana Congress Submits Memorandum To Governor Over Crop Losses, Law & Order Issues
Haryana Congress Submits Memorandum To Governor Over Crop Losses, Law & Order Issues

The memorandum stated that the Haryana Congress wanted to draw the Governor's attention to the massive damage caused by heavy rains to farmers' crops - paddy, cotton, and other Kharif crops – and demanded that the government conduct a special survey and compensate farmers at the rate of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 per acre.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 11:29 PM IST
Haryana Congress Submits Memorandum To Governor Over Crop Losses, Law & Order Issues

Chandigarh: Led by senior party leader and former two-time Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state party chief Rao Narender Singh, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh to take cognisance of the losses suffered by farmers and the law and order situation.

The memorandum stated that the Haryana Congress wanted to draw the Governor's attention to the massive damage caused by heavy rains to farmers' crops - paddy, cotton, and other Kharif crops – and demanded that the government conduct a special survey and compensate farmers at the rate of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 per acre.

The Congress also pointed out incidents of severe fertiliser shortages and black marketing.

The memorandum also highlighted the alleged deteriorating law and order situation stating that the crime was steadily increasing in the state with the incidence of murder, extortion, robbery, rape, theft, and drug-related incidents becoming a commonplace.

