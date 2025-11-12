 Punjab News: About 61% Voting For Tarn Taran Bypoll; Result On November 14
It may be recalled that in all there were 15 candidates in the fray for the bypoll which was necessitated by the death of ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 02:46 AM IST
article-image
Chandigarh: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab, Sibin C on Tuesday said that approximately 60.95% voter turnout has been recorded till 6 pm in the bye-elections for Tarn Taran assembly constituency and that the final figures will be updated by Wednesday once all polling parties return to the collection centres and the final data entry is completed.

The votes would be counted on November 14.

While AAP hoped to retain the seat in a high-voltage multi-corner contest, the rival parties, namely, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and BJP also made frantic efforts to woo the voters to win the seat.

Haryana News: Day After Blast Near Red Fort, Extensive Combing In Faridabad
While AAP fielded Harmeet Singh Sandhu, Congress picked Karanbir Singh Burj, SAD picked Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa and BJP , Harjit Singh Sandhu.

There are about 1.93 lakh voters in the constituency – over 1 lakh male over 91.8K female and eight third gender; out of total 222 polling stations at 114 locations (including over a dozen in border villages), 100 polling stations were declared vulnerable polling stations.

