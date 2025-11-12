 West Bengal On High Alert Under Strict Surveillance Following Delhi Blast
Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 02:58 AM IST
West Bengal On High Alert Under Strict Surveillance Following Delhi Blast | Representation Image - ANI

Kolkata: Following blast at the national capital, strict vigilance is maintained at West Bengal from Monday late evening especially at the bordering areas.

Kolkata Commissioner of Police Manoj Verma said that there will be ‘no’ compromise on security.

At the bordering areas in both South and north Bengal cars and trucks are thoroughly checked before letting them in West Bengal.

A police official mentioned that even in and around Eden Gardens is kept on strict vigil as there is India- South Africa Test match scheduled later this week.

Meanwhile, leaving no stones unturned, Trinamool Congress (TMC) also slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his alleged ‘failure’ to safeguard the country.

Taking to X, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee asked for a ‘time bound, impartial probe under court supervision’.

“It is extremely distressing that such an incident has taken place in the heart of our National Capital. The Delhi Police, which is directly under the Union Home Ministry, bears the primary responsibility for maintaining law and order. How, then are such grave lapses in security being allowed to occur? Only yesterday morning, nearly 350 kg of explosives and an assault rifle were recovered from Faridabad in Haryana. Viewed together, these incidents raise alarming questions about internal security and the evident decline in vigilance,” (sic) wrote Banerjee.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra questioned, “India needs a capable Home Minster not a full time Hate Campaign Minister. Isn’t it @AmitShah‘s duty to protect both our borders as well as our cities? Why is he failing so spectacularly on all counts?”

