 VIDEO: Former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee Released On Bail After Over 3 Years In Jail
Coming out of jail, Chatterjee said that he was confident that ‘victory of truth would prevail’. He also mentioned that he will seek ‘justice’ from the voters of his constituency who had voted for him.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 02:51 AM IST
article-image
Former WB Education Minister Partha Chatterjee | PTI

Kolkata: Former state education minister Partha Chaterjee who was arrested by the central agencies after irregularities in school jobs recruitment comes out of jail on Tuesday on bail after three years, three months and nineteen days.

Coming out of jail, Chatterjee said that he was confident that ‘victory of truth would prevail’. He also mentioned that he will seek ‘justice’ from the voters of his constituency who had voted for him.

Incidentally, Chatterjee has represented as a Legislator from Behala (West) since 2001.

Notably, Chatterjee, who was arrested on July 23, 2022.

No sooner did Chatterjee come out from the court, than his supporters started chanting ‘Parthada Zindabaad’.

article-image

His relatives in a traditional way welcomed him at his residence at Naktala in south Kolkata area.

Chatterjee along with his relatives who had welcomed him were seen weeping with several devotees of Chatterjee gathering outside his residence.

