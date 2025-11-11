 Delhi Blast: Dr Shaheena Shahid's Brother Parvez Arrested By UP ATS After Raids At Several Locations
Updated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Shaheena Shahid

After the car blast near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, probe agencies have swung into action. A Lucknow-based female doctor, identified as Shaheena Shahid, is now suspected of involvement in forming the women’s wing of the Pakistani terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Her brother, Dr Parvez Ansari, has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Reportedly, Shaheena was associated with Dr Mohammed Umar, who is believed to have been driving the car that exploded in Delhi on Monday evening, leaving 12 dead.

Dr Parvez Ansari had resigned from Integral University a week ago. On Tuesday (11 November), the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) raided Dr Parvez’s premises. A Samsung laptop, a mobile phone, and some documents were recovered from his residence.

Reportedly, Shaheen made several visits to Jammu and Kashmir. Investigators suspect she was not only aware of the planned attack but also played a role in funding it.

The ongoing investigation into Delhi’s Red Fort car blast and its links to the Faridabad module has revealed the deepening radicalisation of educated professionals, including doctors. Investigators now suspect that the network’s core members included highly educated individuals who used their professional credentials to evade the radar of law enforcement.

