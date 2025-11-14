CM Nitish Kumar Honors Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru On Birth Anniversary Amid Tense Wait For Bihar Election Results

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday paid homage to India's first Prime Minister, late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on his birth anniversary. | File Pic

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday paid homage to India's first Prime Minister, late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, CM Kumar wrote, "On the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji, I pay my humble respects to him."

भारत के प्रथम प्रधानमंत्री स्व० पंडित जवाहर लाल नेहरू जी की जयंती पर उन्हें सादर नमन। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) November 14, 2025

Nehru, who served as India's Prime Minister from 1947 to 1964, is remembered for his role in establishing democratic institutions and promoting scientific and educational development in the country.

Meanwhile, with just an hour left for the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, the stage is set for a high-voltage political showdown between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) led by Tejashwi Yadav.

With the Jan Suraaj Party, led by former poll strategist Prashant Kishor, making its electoral debut, all eyes are on whether the state's political landscape is in for a major shake-up or a familiar verdict.

Bihar enters the verdict stage as vote counting is set to begin at 8 am, alongside bypolls in eight Assembly segments across six states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which saw bypolls for their respective vacant seats.

The state Assembly Election voting took place in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. The counting for the 243 Bihar Assembly polls will be conducted today. The winner will be declared on the same evening.

This is the first Assembly election in the country in two decades, which was conducted following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

The exit polls predicted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar.

