 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results: Vote Counting For 243 Constituencies Begins Amid Tight Security | Watch Videos
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results: Vote Counting For 243 Constituencies Begins Amid Tight Security | Watch Videos

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results: Vote Counting For 243 Constituencies Begins Amid Tight Security | Watch Videos

Vote counting for all 243 Bihar Assembly constituencies began Friday with postal ballots processed from 8 a.m. and EVM votes from 8:30 a.m. Multi-tier security includes Central Armed Police Forces & Bihar Police at 46 centers. Over 106 outside security companies are deployed. Only authorized personnel with passes are allowed, with strict no-phone rules. Results are live on the official ECI portal.

IANSUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 08:27 AM IST
article-image
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results: Vote Counting For 243 Constituencies Begins Amid Tight Security | Watch Videos | IANS

New Delhi: The counting of votes for all 243 constituencies in the Bihar Assembly election on Friday is taking place amid elaborate and multi-tier security arrangements.

The Counting began at 8 a.m. with the processing of postal ballots, followed by the counting of votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 8.30 a.m.

article-image
article-image

A multi-tier security cordon has been implemented across the state's 46 counting centres in 38 districts. The inner security tier around the strongrooms and counting halls is manned by the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). The outer perimeter security is handled by the Bihar Police and district police forces.

Over 106 companies of security personnel from outside the state have also been deployed. Strongrooms, where EVMs and VVPATs were sealed, have been under continuous 24/7 CCTV surveillance since polling concluded.

Candidates and their agents were permitted to monitor the security outside the inner perimeter.

article-image

Gayaji SSP Anand Kumar said, "All necessary preparations have been completed. Every strong room has a three-layer security arrangement. All entry points and sensitive areas around the venue have been secured with adequate deployment of Central Armed Police Forces..."

In Bhojpur, Superintendent of Police (SP) Raj said, "As per the prescribed standards, we have made all necessary arrangements. In the entire town, security barricades have been set up, and similar arrangements have been made in the subdivision areas as well. A total of eight CAPF companies have been deployed across the district for law and order management..."

Bhagalpur Municipal Commissioner Shubham Kumar said, “Counting is underway for the Gopalpur, Bihpur, and Sultanganj Assembly seats. A magistrate has been deployed at every location. All candidates have been informed, and their polling agents are being given entry..."

article-image

The counting is being overseen by 243 Returning Officers and 243 Counting Observers appointed by the Election Commission. More than 18,000 counting agents appointed by the candidates are also present to observe the process. Only individuals with valid passes are allowed entry into the counting centres, and the use of mobile phones is strictly prohibited inside the counting halls.

The Election Commission has advised the media and the public to rely only on the official results portal for accurate updates. Live, real-time results and trends are being made available on the official ECI website and the Voter Helpline App.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

