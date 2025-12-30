 Robbery Caught On Camera In UP: Woman Distracts Shop Owner, Steals Bundle Of Cash From Mobile Shop Counter In Jhansi
A CCTV video from Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi has surfaced showing a woman stealing cash from a mobile shop. The footage shows her distracting the shop owner by inquiring about phones while discreetly removing a bundle of cash from the counter. She continues the conversation and exits casually. Police are yet to confirm any arrests.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
CCTV footage from a mobile shop in Jhansi shows a woman allegedly distracting the shop owner and stealing a bundle of cash from the counter before calmly walking away. | X/@BharatSamachar

A shocking case of theft has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi, where a woman was caught on CCTV stealing cash from the counter of a mobile phone shop.

The video shows a small mobile shop with phones and accessories displayed on the counter. The shop owner is seated behind it as the woman casually approaches, engages him in conversation and appears to browse through various phones.

While the shop owner remains focused on showing and explaining products, the woman subtly reaches toward an open cash drawer on the counter. With a quick and discreet movement, she picks up a bundle of cash and slips it into her clothing or bag without interrupting the conversation. She then continues acting like a genuine customer before calmly leaving the shop. The entire act was clearly captured on the overhead CCTV camera, revealing a calculated distraction tactic.

In a separate incident, a gang of five armed men carried out a daring daylight robbery at a jewellery showroom near the Hunsur Bus Stand in Mysuru, Karnataka, on Sunday afternoon. Gold and diamond jewellery worth nearly Rs 4.5 crore was looted.

CCTV footage shows the robbers entering the showroom armed with firearms, threatening staff and customers. One of the assailants is seen firing a warning shot, while others smash glass display counters and quickly stuff jewellery into large bags. Employees were forced to comply at gunpoint as the gang fled the scene within minutes.

