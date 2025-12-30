Foreign Minister S Jaishankar To Attend Ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia’s Funeral In Dhaka On December 31

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will attend the funeral of former Bangladesh Prime Minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Zia, who had emerged as a leading contender to become Bangladesh’s next prime minister following elections scheduled for next year, died after a prolonged illness while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. She was 80.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Tuesday that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent the Government and the people of India at the funeral of Begum Khaleda Zia.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Bangladesh’s first female prime minister.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss.”

“As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, her significant contributions to the development of Bangladesh, as well as to India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered. I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace,” PM Modi added.