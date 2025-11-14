J&K Police Arrest Two Hybrid Terrorists In Sopore Amid Widespread CASOs Targeting Anti-National Networks

During a joint operation launched by the Police and Security Forces in Moominabad, two hybrid terrorists were arrested. | X @ANI

Sopore: During a joint operation launched by the Police and Security Forces in Moominabad, two hybrid terrorists were arrested, said the Kashmir Zone Police on Thursday.

Kashmir Zone Police identified the terrorists as Shabir Najar and Shabir Mir. The police also recovered arms, ammunition, and incriminating materials.

The investigation is currently ongoing, officials said.

Earlier, the Pulwama Police on Thursday carried out coordinated Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) at multiple suspected locations across the district as part of its ongoing campaign against anti-national elements, including Jammu and Kashmir residents operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (JKNOP), and other subversive networks, said the release.

The operations aimed to identify and trace individuals involved in unlawful and anti-national activities, strengthen surveillance, and ensure overall public safety. Several premises were searched, and the identities of numerous individuals were verified during the exercise conducted jointly with security forces.

Pulwama Police reiterated its commitment to continue such operations to dismantle terror-support structures, curb anti-national propaganda, and maintain peace and order across the district.

On Wednesday, Anantnag Police carried out coordinated raids in the district amid a massive crackdown against the banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

Meanwhile, in Kulgam, police are carrying out a crackdown against the anti-national elements, checking vehicles at the Navyug tunnel. Kulgam SSP Anayat Ali Choudhary said that the police caught a Nepali citizen and a contraband of 'charas' on Tuesday.

"For the last few days, there has been a crackdown on anti-national elements, people who support terrorism and people who operate from the outside (outside India). We are holding a vehicle checking crackdown in Kulgam. Heightened checking is going on in every corner, including the Navyug tunnel, which is an entry point for Kashmir. Amid these heightened majors, we caught a Nepali national and a contraband of 'charas'. This shows that the police are alert and stand for the security of the citizens," SSP Choudhary told ANI.

