 BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025 Declared At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025 Declared At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Direct Link Here

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025 Declared At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Direct Link Here

The BPSC has declared the 71st Combined Prelims Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam held on September 13 can now check their roll numbers in the PDF available at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 10:43 AM IST
article-image
BPSC 71st CCE 2025 | Canva

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025: The BPSC Prelims Result 2025 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission. Candidates who took the Integrated 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination can view their results at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, the BPSC's official website.

471,012 applicants in all submitted applications for this significant competitive test. The exam was administered without incident at 912 testing locations spread across 37 districts in Bihar. Only 316,762 of the hundreds of thousands of applicants showed up for the test.

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025: Important details

Exam date: September 13, 2025

FPJ Shorts
'My Big 3': Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Pictures Featuring Son Agastya, Pet Dogs & Girlfriend Mahieka
'My Big 3': Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Pictures Featuring Son Agastya, Pet Dogs & Girlfriend Mahieka
'India Saved My Mother's Life': Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's Son Sajeeb Wazed Rejects legitimacy Of Her Extradition
'India Saved My Mother's Life': Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's Son Sajeeb Wazed Rejects legitimacy Of Her Extradition
RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 Released At rrbapply.gov.in; Check Details Here
RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 Released At rrbapply.gov.in; Check Details Here
District By Zomato Wins Google Play's Best App Of India In 2025; Invideo AI & Instagram Edits Also Top Charts: See Full List Of Winners
District By Zomato Wins Google Play's Best App Of India In 2025; Invideo AI & Instagram Edits Also Top Charts: See Full List Of Winners

Format: 150 objective MCQs, 2-hour duration

Negative marking: 1/3rd per wrong answer

Provisional answer key: Released on September 19, 2025

Objection window closed: September 21, 2025

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Candidates can follow the instructions below to view the results.

Step 1: Go to bpsc.bihar.gov.in, the BPSC's official website.

Step 2: Select the BPSC Prelims Result 2025 link from the main page.

Step 3: Candidates can view the roll numbers in a newly opened PDF file.

Step 4: Download the page and save a physical copy for later use.

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025: What's next?

Most of the candidates who cleared the Preliminary Test (PT) will now appear for the Main examination.

A total of 13,368 candidates have been selected for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which is the next stage after the prelims.

Additionally, 893 more candidates have qualified specifically for sub-inspector and other police department posts and will also appear for the PET.

Candidates should visit the BPSC's official website for further information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 Released At rrbapply.gov.in; Check Details Here

RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 Released At rrbapply.gov.in; Check Details Here

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025 Declared At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Direct Link Here

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025 Declared At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Direct Link Here

'Delhi ICU Mein Hai': Hundreds Of Delhiites, Including Students, Rally At Jantar Mantar Demanding...

'Delhi ICU Mein Hai': Hundreds Of Delhiites, Including Students, Rally At Jantar Mantar Demanding...

ISRO Scientists And Gaganyaan Astronaut To Inspire Students At Amity University Mumbai’s 'Cosmic...

ISRO Scientists And Gaganyaan Astronaut To Inspire Students At Amity University Mumbai’s 'Cosmic...

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 41,424 Vacancies Starts; Details Here

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 41,424 Vacancies Starts; Details Here