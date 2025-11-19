BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025 Declared At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Direct Link Here

BPSC 71st CCE 2025 | Canva

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025: The BPSC Prelims Result 2025 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission. Candidates who took the Integrated 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination can view their results at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, the BPSC's official website.

471,012 applicants in all submitted applications for this significant competitive test. The exam was administered without incident at 912 testing locations spread across 37 districts in Bihar. Only 316,762 of the hundreds of thousands of applicants showed up for the test.

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025: Important details

Exam date: September 13, 2025

Format: 150 objective MCQs, 2-hour duration

Negative marking: 1/3rd per wrong answer

Provisional answer key: Released on September 19, 2025

Objection window closed: September 21, 2025

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Candidates can follow the instructions below to view the results.

Step 1: Go to bpsc.bihar.gov.in, the BPSC's official website.

Step 2: Select the BPSC Prelims Result 2025 link from the main page.

Step 3: Candidates can view the roll numbers in a newly opened PDF file.

Step 4: Download the page and save a physical copy for later use.

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025: What's next?

Most of the candidates who cleared the Preliminary Test (PT) will now appear for the Main examination.

A total of 13,368 candidates have been selected for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which is the next stage after the prelims.

Additionally, 893 more candidates have qualified specifically for sub-inspector and other police department posts and will also appear for the PET.

Candidates should visit the BPSC's official website for further information.