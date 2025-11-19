Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Strict Action In Police Matters During Janta Darshan At Gorakhnath Temple In Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Gorakhpur, November 18: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued firm directives to officials to take strict action in all police-related matters. He emphasized that there must be no delay or negligence in assisting victims.

The Chief Minister gave these instructions while hearing public grievances during the Janta Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple on Tuesday morning. The event, held at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan auditorium, saw CM Yogi interacting with nearly 300 people and listening to their concerns.

Officers Warned Against Delays and Negligence

He said, “Any lapse in addressing public grievances will lead to action against the responsible officials.” He instructed that obstacles in resolving a victim’s issue be identified and removed promptly. If a case is intentionally kept pending at any level, the concerned officer will be held accountable.

Assurance of Timely and Just Resolutions

He reassured the attendees, saying there was no need for anxiety, as every issue would be addressed effectively. He directed administrative and police officials present to ensure timely, just, and high-quality resolution of all complaints.

In certain cases, he asked officers to examine the causes of delays or the lack of administrative support and to ensure immediate assistance to every victim. He also ordered strict legal action in cases of land grabbing.

Medical Assistance Requests Addressed Promptly

As in previous Janta Darshans, several individuals arrived seeking financial help for medical treatment. CM Yogi instructed officials to expedite the preparation of hospital estimates and forward them to the government.

He assured that adequate assistance would be provided from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund. Showing his familiar warmth, he distributed chocolates to children accompanying their families.

Morning Visit and Rituals at Gorakhnath Temple

Earlier in the morning, during his visit to the Gorakhnath Temple, CM Yogi followed his routine. After offering prayers to Guru Gorakhnath and paying respects before the statue of his guru, the late Mahant Avedyanath, he took a round of the temple premises.

He visited the temple cowshed, where he offered service by feeding jaggery to the cows with affection. During these visits, a peacock often approaches him; the Chief Minister gently stroked it and fed roti from his hand.