Esha Gupta Is A Modern Barbie In Metallic Mini Dress, Dramatic Pink Cape In Paris

By: Aanchal C | January 30, 2026
Indian actor-model Esha Gupta has been dishing out major couture goals during her Paris Fashion Week tour, and her latest look is no less than a Barbie moment
The Bollywood sensation recently graced Tony Ward Courure Spring/Summer 2026 showcase in Paris, turning heads in a bejewelled piece
The actress slipped into a metallic mini dress, featuring half-sleeves patterns, a high neck design and was adorned with intricate shiny embellishments
Breaking the silver moment, Esha styled a dramatic hot-pink cape, boasting off a balloon silhouette and a asymmetrical hemline
Ditching accessories, the actress just wore a pair statement silver heels, letting her couture look do the talking
Esha rounded off her look with a dewy skin, blushed cheeks, subtle eyes and nude lips, while her hair was styled in a sleek bun