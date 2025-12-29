How One Ayurvedic Medicine Provides Good Health The Whole Year

Ayurveda is famous for its natural approach to healing and overall well-being. Patanjali Ayurved has developed new Ayurvedic medicines and daily products that help support good health. This is where Patanjali’s Divya Immunogrit can help.

Dr Anurag Varshney, Vice-President (Patanjali Research Foundation) and Head (Drug Discovery Development Division and Clinical Research Division), speaks of Divya Immunogrit in detail. There are two offerings: Divya Immunogrit (33 Gms), and Divya Immunogrit Gold (18 Gms).

Just one pill for children and two pills for adults in the morning will help you fight cold, fever, back pain, every other pain in the body, overall weakness, infections, heart troubles, allergies, digestion issues, coughs, skin troubles, blood sugar levels, and even cholesterol. For regular use, opting for regular Divya Immunogrit is good. And if the condition goes bad, opt for Divya Immunogrit Gold.

The best part is all the ingredients used to make them. Divya Immunogrit contains Vidharikand, Meda, Shatavar, Kakoli, Kshir Kakoli, Riddhi, Varahikan, Bala, Safed Musli, Shuddh Konch, and Ashwagandha, while Divya Immunogrit Gold has Rajat Bhasma, Mukta Pishti, Swarn Bhasma, Vasant Kusumakar Ras, and Ashwagandha. Both work as an immunity booster and an anti-ageing, among others.

These specific medicines were developed during the COVID-19 phase and took three years to create. Dr Varshney and his team sat down and did all the experiments, including the ageing one. In his words, ageing is a very slow process. To understand its process and find a solution, they needed to give the same time in the laboratory as ageing for the results. The team did the testing on C. elegans and cell lines. It took 21 days to understand the results on C. elegans.

Read Also Simple Ayurveda-Approved Tips To Manage Vitiligo

The team observed that fasting can slow the ageing process by administering certain chemicals. In regular or synthetic medicines, you age and get sick quickly. When the team gave similar chemicals to the C. elegans, the ageing was fast. When they aged quickly, the team noticed the cellular pathways that controlled the ageing. It was also noticed during dissection that pathways with Immunogrit in small doses provided anti-ageing capabilities. Both Divya Immunogrit and Divya Immunogrit Gold for anti-ageing results in cell lines and C. elegans.

Dr Anurag Varshney, Vice-President (Patanjali Research Foundation) and Head (Drug Discovery Development Division and Clinical Research Division), and his research team at Patanjali have given us Divya Immunogrit and Divya Immunogrit Gold to manage complete good health.