 How One Ayurvedic Medicine Provides Good Health The Whole Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHow One Ayurvedic Medicine Provides Good Health The Whole Year

How One Ayurvedic Medicine Provides Good Health The Whole Year

Divya Immunogrit provides immunity, anti-ageing and other health benefits for people of all ages, says Patanjali’s Dr Anurag Varshney.

Sapna SarfareUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 01:20 PM IST
article-image

Ayurveda is famous for its natural approach to healing and overall well-being. Patanjali Ayurved has developed new Ayurvedic medicines and daily products that help support good health. This is where Patanjali’s Divya Immunogrit can help.

Dr Anurag Varshney, Vice-President (Patanjali Research Foundation) and Head (Drug Discovery Development Division and Clinical Research Division), speaks of Divya Immunogrit in detail. There are two offerings: Divya Immunogrit (33 Gms), and Divya Immunogrit Gold (18 Gms). 

Just one pill for children and two pills for adults in the morning will help you fight cold, fever, back pain, every other pain in the body, overall weakness, infections, heart troubles, allergies, digestion issues, coughs, skin troubles, blood sugar levels, and even cholesterol. For regular use, opting for regular Divya Immunogrit is good. And if the condition goes bad, opt for Divya Immunogrit Gold. 

The best part is all the ingredients used to make them. Divya Immunogrit contains Vidharikand, Meda, Shatavar, Kakoli, Kshir Kakoli, Riddhi, Varahikan, Bala, Safed Musli, Shuddh Konch, and Ashwagandha, while Divya Immunogrit Gold has Rajat Bhasma, Mukta Pishti, Swarn Bhasma, Vasant Kusumakar Ras, and Ashwagandha. Both work as an immunity booster and an anti-ageing, among others. 

FPJ Shorts
Tezpur University Marks 100 Days Of Protest, Stakeholders Begin 24-Hour Hunger Strike Demanding VC's Removal
Tezpur University Marks 100 Days Of Protest, Stakeholders Begin 24-Hour Hunger Strike Demanding VC's Removal
Odisha: Over 3,200 Candidates Turn Up For 102 Home Guard Posts In Jharsuguda, Requiring Only Class 5 Qualification
Odisha: Over 3,200 Candidates Turn Up For 102 Home Guard Posts In Jharsuguda, Requiring Only Class 5 Qualification
Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025: Tentative Answer Key Out; Raise Objection For Area And Community Coordinator Posts
Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025: Tentative Answer Key Out; Raise Objection For Area And Community Coordinator Posts
'Stop Defaming': Fans Support As Malti Chahar Slams Media for Twisting Words After 'Parents Used To Hit Her' Claim Goes VIRAL
'Stop Defaming': Fans Support As Malti Chahar Slams Media for Twisting Words After 'Parents Used To Hit Her' Claim Goes VIRAL

These specific medicines were developed during the COVID-19 phase and took three years to create. Dr Varshney and his team sat down and did all the experiments, including the ageing one. In his words, ageing is a very slow process. To understand its process and find a solution, they needed to give the same time in the laboratory as ageing for the results. The team did the testing on C. elegans and cell lines. It took 21 days to understand the results on C. elegans. 

Read Also
Simple Ayurveda-Approved Tips To Manage Vitiligo 
article-image

The team observed that fasting can slow the ageing process by administering certain chemicals. In regular or synthetic medicines, you age and get sick quickly. When the team gave similar chemicals to the C. elegans, the ageing was fast. When they aged quickly, the team noticed the cellular pathways that controlled the ageing. It was also noticed during dissection that pathways with Immunogrit in small doses provided anti-ageing capabilities. Both Divya Immunogrit and Divya Immunogrit Gold for anti-ageing results in cell lines and C. elegans. 

Dr Anurag Varshney, Vice-President (Patanjali Research Foundation) and Head (Drug Discovery Development Division and Clinical Research Division), and his research team at Patanjali have given us Divya Immunogrit and Divya Immunogrit Gold to manage complete good health. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

How One Ayurvedic Medicine Provides Good Health The Whole Year

How One Ayurvedic Medicine Provides Good Health The Whole Year

'₹10,000 Main Itna Chota Room': Woman Carrying Child Urges Tourists NOT To Visit Jaisalmer In This...

'₹10,000 Main Itna Chota Room': Woman Carrying Child Urges Tourists NOT To Visit Jaisalmer In This...

Why Are India's Aravalli Hills Suddenly Trending Again? What Is 'Whitewash Deforestation' That...

Why Are India's Aravalli Hills Suddenly Trending Again? What Is 'Whitewash Deforestation' That...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Dec 29th, 2025 To Jan 4th, 2026 For All Zodiac...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Dec 29th, 2025 To Jan 4th, 2026 For All Zodiac...

What Is Synesthesia? A Rare Condition Where Cynthia Erivo Sees 'Colour With Music'

What Is Synesthesia? A Rare Condition Where Cynthia Erivo Sees 'Colour With Music'