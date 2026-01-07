 IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill And New Zealand Team Arrives In Vadodara Ahead Of 1st ODI
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs NZ: Shubman Gill And New Zealand Team Arrives In Vadodara Ahead Of 1st ODI

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill And New Zealand Team Arrives In Vadodara Ahead Of 1st ODI

Indian ODI captain Shubman Gill and the New Zealand cricket team landed at Vadodara Airport on January 7 ahead of the ODI series starting January 11. Gill, making his return to ODIs, and Virat Kohli received a massive fan reception, with chants and selfies creating chaotic scenes. The series will be held at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, with a full house expected.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 08:27 PM IST
article-image
Shubman Gill. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Vadodara: Indian ODI captain Shubman Gill landed at Vadodara Airport on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, scheduled to begin on January 11. The arrival created a buzz in the city as along with the Indian skipper, the New Zealand team also reached the town on the same day.

Gill received a warm welcome from fans who were present to catch a glimpse of their captain at the airport. The 26-year-old Indian batter also greeted the supporters with a smile.

The Blackcaps, too, were greeted with loud chants as they stepped out of the terminal. Some New Zealand players looked shocked by the size of the crowd and even recorded videos of the moment.

In the afternoon, Virat Kohli drew massive attention upon arriving at Vadodara Airport. A large crowd gathered to welcome the chase master, with chants of "Kohli, Kohli" echoing across the airport. Despite strict security, the situation turned chaotic when Kohli exited the terminal, as fans rushed to catch a glimpse of him. The stalwart eventually needed security assistance to reach his car safely.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: M-East Ward Struggles With Extreme Poverty, Overcrowding, Poor Health, And Neglect Despite Urban Growth
BMC Elections 2026: M-East Ward Struggles With Extreme Poverty, Overcrowding, Poor Health, And Neglect Despite Urban Growth
PAK Vs SL 1st T20I 2026: Pakistani Spinner Abrar Ahmed Mimics Hasaranga's Celebration After Dismissing Him | VIDEO
PAK Vs SL 1st T20I 2026: Pakistani Spinner Abrar Ahmed Mimics Hasaranga's Celebration After Dismissing Him | VIDEO
ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹91.82 Crore In Mahadev Online Book Betting Case
ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹91.82 Crore In Mahadev Online Book Betting Case
‘Don’t Know How Long I’ll Be CM’: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Sparks Leadership Change Speculation | VIDEO
‘Don’t Know How Long I’ll Be CM’: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Sparks Leadership Change Speculation | VIDEO

India and New Zealand will play the first match of the three-match series at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi. A full house is expected as fans line up to watch their favourite stars in action.

Read Also
IND Vs NZ Series 2026: Shreyas Iyer Clears Fitness Test, Vice-Captain To Join Team India Post Jan 8...
article-image

This series will be Gill's first international outing after being sidelined from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad. Gill has a good record against the Blackcaps, having scored 623 runs in 12 matches. He has also hit two centuries and two half-centuries.

Gill has not played an ODI match since the Australia tour last year, where he struggled with form. The Indian opener failed to cross the 30-run mark in three outings. As he returns to the 50-over format, Gill will now hope to regain form against a New Zealand team that will be without their talisman Kane Williamson.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PAK Vs SL 1st T20I 2026: Pakistani Spinner Abrar Ahmed Mimics Hasaranga's Celebration After...

PAK Vs SL 1st T20I 2026: Pakistani Spinner Abrar Ahmed Mimics Hasaranga's Celebration After...

'Pehle Aap Apna Prepare Karke...': Jhulan Goswami Blasts Reporter For Harmanpreet Kaur Question...

'Pehle Aap Apna Prepare Karke...': Jhulan Goswami Blasts Reporter For Harmanpreet Kaur Question...

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill And New Zealand Team Arrives In Vadodara Ahead Of 1st ODI

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill And New Zealand Team Arrives In Vadodara Ahead Of 1st ODI

IND Vs NZ Series 2026: Shreyas Iyer Clears Fitness Test, Vice-Captain To Join Team India Post Jan 8...

IND Vs NZ Series 2026: Shreyas Iyer Clears Fitness Test, Vice-Captain To Join Team India Post Jan 8...

'Aise Bachhe Ko Beech Mein Mat Lao': Rohit Sharma Reacts After Bumping Into Small Girl At Mumbai...

'Aise Bachhe Ko Beech Mein Mat Lao': Rohit Sharma Reacts After Bumping Into Small Girl At Mumbai...