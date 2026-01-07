 IND Vs NZ Series 2026: Shreyas Iyer Clears Fitness, Vice-Captain To Join Team India Post Jan 8 Vijay Hazare Trophy Match
India vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has cleared his fitness test and will join up with the squad for the IND vs NZ ODI series. The 31-year-old was named in the squad following a lengthy rehabilitation from a spleen injury. Shreyas proved his fitness with a stunning 82 for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and will play one more game before joining the India squad.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 07:59 PM IST
article-image

Shreyas Iyer has received a full clearance from the BCCI's CoE and will participate in the IND vs NZ ODI series starting on January 11. Shreyas was named in the squad subject to medical clearance having been out of action for three months following a spleen injury. The 31-year-old underwent surgery and rehabilitation before making a comeback to the side.

In a bid to prove his fitness, Shreyas featured for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Captaining the side in his first game on January 6, he stroked a fluent 82 off just 53 balls in Jaipur. The 31-year-old comfortable batting and fielding for long hours, leading to him passing the test with flying colours. He will play the last league stage for Mumbai against Punjab on Thursday, before joining the Indian team in Baroda.

Batting first, Shreyas top scored for Mumbai. He stitched partnerships with Musheer Khan and Suryakumar Yadav to help his side to 299. Mumbai eventually sealed a nervy 7-run win. Shreyas Iyer struck 10 boundaries and 3 sixes, striking at an eye catching 154.72.

While Shreyas Iyer missed out on a century, he did what was required - prove his fitness. The 31-year-old had a setback in his recovery but eventually made it to the IND vs NZ ODI squad.

article-image

Shreyas Iyer ruptured his spleen while taking a catch during the Sydney ODI in September. That injury resulted in internal bleeding and the 31-year-old had to be rushed to the hospital. Following a brief hospital stay, Shreyas was advised rest before he could resume training. He lost up to 6kg in a matter of weeks, reducing his muscle mass setting his return a week later.

With his return, Shreyas is set to slot back into the middle order and resume his role as India’s vice-captain.

