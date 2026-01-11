 Chaotic Scenes! Tottenham & Aston Villa Players Clash In Ugly Post-Match Bust-Up After FA Cup Match; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsChaotic Scenes! Tottenham & Aston Villa Players Clash In Ugly Post-Match Bust-Up After FA Cup Match; VIDEO

Chaotic Scenes! Tottenham & Aston Villa Players Clash In Ugly Post-Match Bust-Up After FA Cup Match; VIDEO

Tottenham’s FA Cup third-round clash with Aston Villa ended in chaos after Villa’s 2–1 win, as tempers flared at the final whistle. A fiercely contested match spilled into an ugly post-match bust-up involving players, substitutes, staff and stewards, overshadowing the football and marring what should have been a routine conclusion to a historic cup tie on a tense Saturday evening.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 08:40 AM IST
article-image
Image: bestgug/X

Tottenham Hotspur’s FA Cup third-round tie against Aston Villa descended into chaos on Saturday evening as tensions boiled over at the final whistle following Villa’s 2-1 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. What had been a competitive cup tie quickly erupted into an ill-tempered confrontation involving players, substitutes, coaching staff and even stewards in a mass brawl that tarnished what should have been a routine end to a historic competition.

Aston Villa twice took the lead in the first half through Emiliano Buendía and Morgan Rogers, with Wilson Odobert pulling a goal back for Tottenham after the break. Despite Spurs’ spirited second-half rally, Villa held on to secure their place in the fourth round, ending Tottenham’s hopes of a cup run this season and adding further pressure on manager Thomas Frank.

However, emotions spilled over immediately after referee Craig Pawson’s final whistle. Villa forward Ollie Watkins, who played under Frank at Brentford, went to celebrate his side’s win close to the Spurs players and travelling supporters. Tottenham midfielder Joao Palhinha reacted angrily, shoving Watkins, which triggered a swift escalation as both sets of players and staff became embroiled in the ugly scenes.

Thomas Frank was quick to publicly criticise Watkins’ actions, accusing the England international of deliberately provoking Palhinha by celebrating near him and the home fans. Frank described the situation as “provoking” and underlined that such behaviour can trigger unnecessary confrontations, though he also appealed for restraint amid the mounting pressure on his side.

FPJ Shorts
US Govt Issues Urgent Alert: Americans In Venezuela Told To Leave Immediately Due To Risks
US Govt Issues Urgent Alert: Americans In Venezuela Told To Leave Immediately Due To Risks
'I HOPE THEY NEVER FORGET!': President Donald Trump Says Venezuela Is Releasing Political Prisoners After US Military Action
'I HOPE THEY NEVER FORGET!': President Donald Trump Says Venezuela Is Releasing Political Prisoners After US Military Action
'Iran Is Looking At Freedom': President Donald Trump Renews Threats Against Tehran, Says US 'Ready To Help'
'Iran Is Looking At Freedom': President Donald Trump Renews Threats Against Tehran, Says US 'Ready To Help'
Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Bail To Bihar Businessman In Inter-State Fake Postal Stamp Racket
Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Bail To Bihar Businessman In Inter-State Fake Postal Stamp Racket

The sight of players from both teams jostling near the pitch, with stewards and coaching staff drawn into the fray, will be seen as damaging for the reputation of both clubs and the competition itself. With Tottenham struggling for form and fan frustration visible throughout the night, the bust-up only heightened an already tense atmosphere.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video Shows Rishabh Pant In Pain After Getting Hit During Practice, Later Ruled Out Of ODI...

Viral Video Shows Rishabh Pant In Pain After Getting Hit During Practice, Later Ruled Out Of ODI...

Major Setback For Team India As Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of ODI Series Against New Zealand; Ishan...

Major Setback For Team India As Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of ODI Series Against New Zealand; Ishan...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 10, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 10, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

WPL 2026 Points Table: Mumbai Indians Climb On Top; Harmanpreet Leads Run-Scoring Charts, Amelia...

WPL 2026 Points Table: Mumbai Indians Climb On Top; Harmanpreet Leads Run-Scoring Charts, Amelia...

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 50 Runs After Posting 195; Jemimah's DC Crumble On...

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 50 Runs After Posting 195; Jemimah's DC Crumble On...