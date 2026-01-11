Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Continues To Deliver Thrilling Action

The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 continues to thrill football fans as the tournament progresses in Mumbai from December 1 onwards. Featuring top clubs from across the city, the league is witnessing high-intensity matches and impressive individual performances as teams compete for supremacy in Mumbai’s premier football championship.

In a high-scoring and entertaining encounter, Bombay Gymkhana FC emerged victorious with a 5–3 win over Kalina Rangers. Despite Kalina Rangers having 43% possession and registering more shots with 16 attempts and nine on target, it was Bombay Gymkhana FC who made better use of their opportunities. With 57% possession, Bombay Gymkhana FC recorded 13 shots, eight of which were on target, and displayed superior finishing to seal the match. The game was competitive but relatively disciplined, with eight fouls by Kalina Rangers and four by Bombay Gymkhana FC. Kalina Rangers received three yellow cards, while Bombay Gymkhana FC picked up one. No red cards were shown. Kalina Rangers were caught offside twice, while Bombay Gymkhana FC were flagged three times.

Zarayus of Bombay Gymkhana FC was deservedly named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance. He played a key role in his team’s attacking dominance, showing excellent skill, vision, and composure under pressure. His influential presence on the field and contribution to the team’s five-goal haul proved decisive in securing the important victory for Bombay Gymkhana FC.