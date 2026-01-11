Ugly Scenes At AFCON 2025 As Algerian Players Chase Referee Following Crushing Defeat To Nigeria; Video

Image: X

In a dramatic and controversial quarter-final at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, the Algeria national team visibly lost their composure after a 2–0 defeat by Nigeria, leading to confrontation with match officials that may bring disciplinary action.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles secured their place in the semifinals in Marrakech thanks to second-half goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams, controlling the match and ending Algeria’s tournament run. Despite the clear defeat, post-match tensions quickly overshadowed the on-field result.

Frustration among Algerian players peaked over a disallowed penalty appeal in the first half, when a potential handball against Nigeria’s Semi Ajayi was waved away by Senegalese referee Issa Sy. This contentious decision became a flashpoint, fueling anger that boiled over at full-time.

Video footage circulating on social media showed several Algerian players chasing referee Sy down the tunnel after the final whistle, with teammates and officials having to restrain them to prevent further escalation. The scenes drew widespread criticism and put the Desert Foxes at risk of CAF sanctions for misconduct.

The heated reaction reflects deep disappointment within the Algerian camp over their performance and perceived refereeing errors, but many observers argue that footballing deficiencies were the real cause of their defeat.

Zambian striker Patson Daka had an unforgettable moment at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, not just for his crucial goal, but for what happened immediately afterward. In Zambia’s group-stage clash against Mali in Casablanca, Morocco, the Leicester City forward scored a dramatic late equalizer, only for his ensuing celebration to go spectacularly wrong and nearly cost him serious injury.

With the game deep into stoppage time and Zambia trailing 1-0, Daka rose highest inside the box to meet a teasing cross with a powerful diving header, sending the ball past the Mali goalkeeper and sparking wild celebrations among teammates and supporters alike.

Caught up in the emotion of the moment, Daka attempted an acrobatic backflip to mark his dramatic strike. However, the celebration did not go to plan. As he launched into the air, one of his arms gave way, causing him to land awkwardly on his neck and upper back, a position that initially alarmed fans, teammates and commentators alike.

For a tense few seconds, there were real concerns over the severity of the mishap, with many supporters taking to social media to express their worry. Clips of the incident quickly went viral, drawing both sympathetic and light-hearted reactions as fans reacted to the unusual moment.

Thankfully, Daka appeared to avoid any major harm. After receiving attention on the field, he was able to get back on his feet and continue playing, much to the relief of Zambia’s staff and supporters.